K’taka: Sri Ram Sena to give ‘trishul deeksha’ to 1,000 women for self defence

Hubballi: Right-wing organisation Sri Ram Sena will give ‘Trishul Deeksha’ to 1,000 Hindu women, training them in self-defence on the death anniversary of college student Neha Hiremath, who was killed by her jilted lover on the college campus.

Neha was stabbed to death by Fayaz Kondikoppa with a knife on her college campus in Hubballi.

Neha’s father, Niranjan Hiremath, a Congress corporator, said his daughter has been denied justice and demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He had alleged that it was a case of “love jihad.”

Speaking to IANS on Thursday, Sri Ram Sena founder and national president Pramod Muthalik said, “It has been almost a year since the brutal murder of college student Neha Hiremath. On April 18, 2024, the day the incident occurred, we will conduct ‘Trishul Deeksha’ for 1,000 Hindu women. This initiative is for their safety.”

“To defend themselves against rapists and those who seek to harm or exploit them, women must develop courage. They should be prepared to teach such perpetrators a lesson. Trishul Deeksha will instil bravery, valour, and the spirit to fight adversities in life. The event will be held for 1,000 women in Hubballi city,” he announced.

Muthalik further stated, “A recent incident in Hubballi involved an individual named Siraj, who harassed a Hindu girl and pressured her to marry him. When she rejected him, he barged into her hostel and assaulted her while celebrating the Ramzan festival.”

“The girl, distressed by the incident, consumed pills in an attempt to harm herself. She has been admitted to KIMS Hospital and is now out of danger. Siraj should be dealt with strictly. Cases of ‘love jihad’ are being reported daily, and the Police Department, along with the Congress government, is responsible for this,” he criticised.

Commenting on the Waqf controversy, he said, “The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. This is a historic moment. For 50 years, the Waqf Board has been looting government land and the properties of temples, mutts, and other religious institutions.”

“It is a landmark bill. Those opposing it are anti-nationals. The amendment will benefit poor Muslims, who were previously exploited by mullahs, moulvis, and Congress leaders,” he alleged.



