Altercation Among Private Bus Staff Erupts in Manipal Over Timing Dispute

Udupi: A physical altercation occurred between private bus employees in Manipal on the evening of April 2nd, stemming from a dispute over bus departure timings. The incident, which took place at the private bus station near Tiger Circle, involved Vijay Kumar, a conductor, and Mohammed Alfaz, a driver, and resulted in their arrest.

The conflict reportedly originated when Mr. Kumar, conductor of the Anand bus originating from Chitradurga, and Mr. Alfaz, driver of the Manjunath bus from Ujjire, engaged in an argument regarding the scheduled departure times of their respective buses. Eyewitness accounts indicate that the verbal dispute rapidly escalated into a physical confrontation.

A video recording of the incident, which has since circulated widely on social media platforms, depicts the two men engaged in a physical brawl. The footage has prompted public concern and calls for improved conflict resolution strategies and optimized management of bus schedules within the private transportation sector.

Responding to the incident, the Manipal Police Department promptly arrested both Mr. Alfaz and Mr. Kumar. A formal case has been registered at the Manipal police station, and both buses involved have been impounded pending further investigation. The apprehended individuals were subsequently presented before the relevant court.

Authorities have identified the accused as Mohammed Alfaz, 25, the driver of the Manjunath bus, and Vijaykumar, 25, the conductor of the Anand bus.