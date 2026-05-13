K’taka to celebrate Yoga Day with ‘Yoga for Health, Wisdom and World Peace’ theme​

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday outlined the plans for the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations, stating that the event would be observed on June 21 with the theme “Yoga for Health, Wisdom and World Peace”.​

He said the state government would celebrate Yoga Day this year with the broader vision of “Yoga in Every Home, Yoga for Everyone”.​

The main programme is proposed to be held at the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru on June 21.​

The event will be organised with the cooperation of various organisations, AYUSH colleges, and yoga practitioners, and around 5,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to participate in yoga sessions from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., he stated.​

The programme will be inaugurated by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.​

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will participate in the event, the minister said.​

“Several yoga gurus, eminent personalities from Karnataka, international sportspersons, and film personalities will also be invited to attend the celebrations.​

“During the programme, a 45-minute yoga demonstration prescribed by the Union Ministry of AYUSH will also be presented,” Rao said.​

The minister said the state government aims to create greater awareness about yoga through several programmes at the state, district, taluk, and rural levels, with the objective of promoting the vision of “Health for All, Everywhere”.​

The Karnataka government’s AYUSH Department has already initiated measures to organise programmes under the theme “Yoga for Health, Wisdom and World Peace” in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of AYUSH.​

Separate guidelines and grants are being released for state-level and district-level programmes, he stated.​

Dinesh Gundu Rao said the AYUSH Department had also begun organising several innovative programmes and had already launched 12 national-level yoga competitions in association with the Government Ayurveda Research Centre in Mysuru.​

He added that the department had completed preparations for the events and had prepared awareness posters to publicise the programmes, which were unveiled on Wednesday.​

The minister also announced that a national seminar on the theme “Yoga for Health, Wisdom and World Peace” and a special programme titled “Science of Yoga” would be organised at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, during the first week of June.​

AYUSH Commissioner Sunil Panwar and other officials were present during the event.​