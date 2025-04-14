K’taka: Truck owners’ associations to begin strike over diesel price hike

Bengaluru: The truck owners’ associations in Karnataka have decided to launch an indefinite statewide strike from midnight on Monday, against the hike in sales tax on fuel, increase in toll charges, and alleged harassment by RTO officials.

The Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FOKSLOAA) and the Karnataka Goods Transporters’ Association have jointly given the call for the indefinite strike.

The All India Motor Transport Congress, the apex body of motor transport operators comprising state and regional associations, has extended its support to the strike.

As many as six lakh trucks and lorries are expected to go off the road from midnight, a move that is likely to disrupt several essential services. The truck owners had given the government a deadline until April 14 to meet their demands, which include a rollback in diesel prices.

With the government failing to address their concerns, the associations have decided to proceed with the indefinite strike.

The strike is expected to severely impact the supply of essential commodities. Trucks carrying jelly stones, loose sand, and other goods will halt operations. Vehicles transporting petrol and diesel will also suspend services, sources confirmed.

Talking to the media persons, G.R. Shanmugappa, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association, said the strike is being launched to demand the fulfilment of five key demands.

He added that the government has not initiated any discussions so far.

“Why does only Karnataka need RTO check posts? In the last six years, since Chief Minister Siddaramaiah came to power, we have not staged any protests. Starting tonight, even LPG tankers will not be loaded,” Shanmugappa said.

He further announced that a national-level protest would be discussed on April 27 and 28.

“Six lakh trucks and lorries will stop operations. The strike will begin at midnight,” he said.

The major concerns include a steep hike in VAT on diesel, resulting in an increase of Rs 5 per litre over the last nine months, severely escalating operating costs for transporters; persistent extortion and harassment at state toll plazas, causing undue stress and financial burden.

Non-abolition of border checkposts, which continue to function redundantly despite GST implementation; proposed increase in fitness renewal fee for older vehicles, which will heavily impact small and medium operators.

Unreasonable no-entry restrictions in Bengaluru are hampering operational efficiency and timely delivery of goods. Widespread harassment by NBFCs and microfinance institutions, including unlawful vehicle seizure and mental harassment of vehicle owners.



