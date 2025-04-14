Social and Economic Survey Report Scientifically Sound, Requires Deliberation: K. Jayaprakash Hegde Defends Commission’s Findings

Udupi: K. Jayaprakash Hegde, former chairperson of the State Commission for Backward Classes, has vehemently defended the recently prepared Social and Economic Survey report, asserting its scientific integrity and emphasizing the need for thorough discussion and eventual implementation. Speaking to the media at the District Congress Bhavan in Brahmagiri, Udupi on Monday, Hegde addressed mounting criticism and public speculation surrounding the report, which is slated for discussion in an upcoming cabinet meeting on the 17th.

Hegde, clarifying his decision to issue a statement, cited the proliferation of “various statements” and the resultant “confusion” among the public and specific groups as prompting the need for clear and accurate information. He firmly refuted claims that the report is unscientific or merely a caste enumeration exercise.

“This is not merely a caste enumeration. It is a social and economic survey prepared for education and employment purposes. In the surveys conducted, caste is just one aspect,” Hegde stated emphatically. He clarified that the survey, initiated under his predecessor Kantharaj, utilized a detailed format with 54 questions, encompassing a broad range of socio-economic indicators beyond just caste identification.

Addressing concerns that the report overlooks certain castes, Hegde assured that all castes present in the state have been included, acknowledging the presence of approximately five hundred such castes. He clarified that the Commission documented the caste declared by individuals during the survey, emphasizing their inability to independently verify or determine a person’s caste.

Hegde underscored the importance of open discussion and potential rectification after the report is made public. He acknowledged the possibility of errors and emphasized the government’s stated commitment to addressing them. Quoting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s assessment that the report is approximately “95% accurate,” Hegde argued against dismissing it outright as non-scientific.

He also refuted allegations of undue influence from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the report’s creation. He detailed the rigorous process of data collection, emphasizing that trained teachers, supervised by district officers, conducted the survey across the state. He dismissed the notion of widespread personal biases influencing the data collected, emphasizing the adherence to the pre-defined format.

“In every district of the state, the respective district officers conducted the survey. Trained teachers went to each village to carry out the survey. No teacher can have personal interests. They have filled out the provided format. This is not a report prepared by private individuals,” Hegde asserted.

Acknowledging anxieties within larger castes regarding potential shifts in population demographics, Hegde stated that the survey, conducted house to house, aims to reveal the truth and facilitate acceptance of the report’s findings. He emphasized that the implementation of the report is crucial for constructing an equitable society and ensuring access to opportunities for marginalized communities.

“There is a reason for larger castes to feel anxious. There was a general opinion that their number was higher. After conducting the survey house to house, the truth will emerge. People will accept this report,” Hegde explained. “This report must be implemented to construct an equitable society. Reservations are necessary for those who are deprived of opportunities.”

Furthermore, Hegde criticized the perceived conflict within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the report, pointing out that the BJP government appointed him and the other committee members, and initially accepted an interim report. He deemed the subsequent rejection as “unjust” and politically motivated, noting that the preparation of the report cost the state Rs 163 crores.

“It was the BJP government that appointed me. The BJP government appointed all the committee members. We submitted the interim report while the BJP was in power. It is not right to agree then and oppose now; this is politics,” Hegde stated.

He stressed the significance of the upcoming special cabinet meeting, urging ministers to engage in a thorough and convincing discussion before presenting the report to the Legislative Assembly. He implored elected officials to prioritize the needs of the people over potential electoral consequences.

“The special cabinet meeting is crucial. The ministers should be convinced after a proper discussion. Everyone should agree and present it before the Legislative Assembly. One should not think that if I oppose, my votes may diminish. We must think practically and facilitate people’s needs,” Hegde urged.

Hegde concluded by emphasizing the necessity of accepting the report if there is a genuine desire to assist backward classes in the state, acknowledging that backward individuals exist even within traditionally progressive castes. He underscored the potential benefits of the report in identifying and addressing socio-economic disparities.

Referring to the principles espoused by Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Hegde stated, “Caste is ‘anti-national,’ as Baba Saheb Ambedkar stated in his last speech. He emphasized that casteism should be eradicated from our country. If casteism is to be eliminated, this survey report must be implemented. For equality in society, everyone should have the opportunity. For everyone to have opportunities, there must be appropriate reservations.”

He declined to comment on the accuracy of specific calculations made public, reiterating that his commission submitted its findings to the government. He maintained his position that the report is not a result of individual bias but a product of data collected and processed through a structured and supervised process. He reaffirmed the importance of reviewing the report, conducting a cabinet discussion, and providing opportunities for corrections before considering further surveys.