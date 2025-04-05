K’taka: VHP to stage protest on April 8 over Muslim quota in govt tenders

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced that it will stage a peaceful protest at all district headquarters across the state on April 8, opposing the Congress-led government’s move to provide a 4 per cent quota for Muslims in government tenders.

Speaking to the media, Deepak Rajgopal, VHP President, Karnataka, stated, “On April 8, we will peacefully protest at all district headquarters and submit memorandums to district authorities.”

“We are aware of the new policy introduced by the current government in Karnataka, which provides 4 per cent exclusivity in all government contracts up to Rs 2 crore and in services up to Rs 1 crore to a specific community. This move is being widely opposed by Hindus who are engaged in these businesses.

“The idea behind this policy is to uplift a backward community, but offering exclusivity to just one community is not healthy for society as a whole. Economic backwardness exists in every community and is widespread. As citizens and as Hindus, we believe that everyone should have equal access to government contracts, without religion being a criterion,” he added.

Referring to Constitutional principles, he said: “The Constitution prohibits such religion-based reservations. Historically, similar attempts in neighboring states have been struck down either by the Governor or by courts at various levels.”

Deepak Rajgopal stated that the move goes against the Constitution authored by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar.

“This appears to be a blatant attempt to favour one community while disregarding the majority community, which is equally suffering,” he said.

“Hence, the representatives of the majority community strongly urge the government to reconsider this approach. Do not ignore the Hindus, who generally remain silent but are equally affected. Let the law be upheld in the spirit in which it was framed,” he added.

“We request the government, through our karyakartas, to do justice to the majority community, which is also facing severe economic hardships, and be a government for all citizens, not just for one community,” he said.

He clarified that the protest is a democratic expression of their dissatisfaction.

“This is the most democratic way to register our appeal. We will submit memorandums to senior officials and government representatives in all taluks, districts, and the state capital,” Rajgopal said.

“Our 20 karyakartas have already met the Governor and submitted a petition. The Governor accepted our petition and observed that such a precedent does not exist in any other state,” he added.



