K’taka: Will secure approval for Mekedatu project before my last breath, Deve Gowda says at bypoll rally

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday while campaigning for his grandson Nikhil Kumarawamy — the NDA nominee from Karnataka’s high-profile Channapatna Assembly constituency, said that he will secure Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval for the much-awaited Mekedatu project before his last breath.

Speaking at a rally in Hodikehosahalli village to garner support for his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the Janata Dal-Secular president said that it is important to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for the project.

“If the Mekedatu project is to happen, only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can make it possible. There is no doubt about that. However, Tamil Nadu has placed obstacles in our way. I will appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and present him with the reality of the situation. He has already listened to my requests several times,” Deve Gowda stated.

Mekedatu is an ambitious project which aims at providing drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding districts. The Congress had taken out padyatra at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Karnataka before coming to power demanding implementation of the project.

Notably, the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu is opposed to the project.

Deve Gowda, criticising Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, said: “For six months, Karnataka Congress President Shivakumar claimed he was the candidate. I have been serving people of Channapatna for 55 years. I provided food at affordable prices… you can ask CM Siddaramaiah about that. Who built Almatti, Harangi, Hemavathi, and Yagachi dams in the state? Not just the Iggalur dam in the Channapatna region,” he stated.

Addressing the gathering, he stated, “Seeing you all gives this 92-year-old the energy of an 18-year-old young man. I’ll live for another few more years.”

There’s a vast difference between Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar. It is like the Himalayan mountains and a small hill here, Gowda stated.

“I’ll personally raise Nikhil Kumaraswamy to be a state leader. The time will come when, sitting in my garden, I’ll guide him to become a great leader,” Deve Gowda claimed.

Actress and senior BJP leader Tara stated, “One should never mock someone’s tears. Tears come only to those who have a good heart.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar had criticised Union Minister Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil for shedding tears while campaigning.

She further stated: “We can talk at length about development. You have given everyone an opportunity; give Nikhil Kumaraswamy a chance as well. Remember what Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy have done for this constituency. Kumaraswamy has filled hundreds of lakes.”