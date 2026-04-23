Kumaraswamy seeks one chance as CM, vows to establish ‘Ram Rajya’ in K’taka

Hassan (Karnataka): Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy appealed to the people of the state to give him an opportunity, stating that he would establish “Ram Rajya” in Karnataka.

Speaking at a renovation programme of the Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Doddabeekanahalli village of Holenarasipura taluk in Hassan district, Kumaraswamy said: “You are all building temples of Lord Anjaneya and praying for the establishment of Ram Rajya. That is my prayer too. Give me one chance, and I will establish Ram Rajya in Karnataka.”

Criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, Kumaraswamy said it is borrowing heavily and burdening people while offering Rs 2,000 under guarantee schemes. “Prices are rising every day, and taxes are being increased. What is the use of Rs 2,000? If I were the Chief Minister, I would give Rs 5,000. If you want guarantees, I will give Rs 5,000,” he said.

The Union Minister also urged women not to be swayed by the Rs 2,000 assistance and to think about the future of their children.

The statements have gained significance in state political circles and are being seen as Kumaraswamy expressing his desire to become Chief Minister.

Noticing that several youths were wearing saffron shawls, he said jokingly: “You are all wearing saffron shawls but haven’t given me one. I am also a devotee of Lord Rama like you.” He also asked them to give him one.

H.D. Kumaraswamy added that the saffron shawl is a symbol of their faith, which is rooted in broad-mindedness and human values. “Whenever we remember Lord Rama, we speak of Ram Rajya. Give me just one opportunity, and I will establish it in Karnataka,” he reiterated.

Former minister and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA H.D. Revanna, H.K. Kumaraswamy, and several local leaders and villagers were present at the event.