Kumaraswamy warns K’taka govt, police as farmers resist Bidadi survey

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday warned the Karnataka government and the police against what he termed the “misuse” of law enforcement to suppress the ongoing agitation against the proposed Bidadi Township project, even as government officials faced stiff resistance from farmers and women protesters during a land survey attempt in Mandalahalli village of Bidadi taluk.

The incident occurred when officials arrived to conduct a Joint Measurement Survey (JMC), a preliminary step in the proposed land acquisition process. Farmers, who have been protesting the township project for nearly 500 days, refused to allow the survey and alleged that the government had suddenly initiated the exercise despite sustained opposition.

As officials attempted to proceed with the survey, scores of farmers surrounded their vehicle, blocking the exercise. Women protesters, carrying brooms, demonstrated against the officials, striking the vehicle and allegedly attempting to assault them with brooms, forcing the survey team to retreat amid heavy protests.

Reacting to the incident, Kumaraswamy alleged that the state government’s “invisible hand” was behind the developments and appealed to farmers, women and mothers to continue their agitation peacefully without resorting to violence.

He said that for the last 500 days, farmers had been protesting against the Bidadi Township project, and that suddenly government officials arrived to conduct a land survey, leading to an untoward incident.

He added that he believed the invisible hand of the state government was behind this, and appealed to women, farmers and mothers not to allow any untoward incidents under any circumstances, urging them to continue their protest peacefully and pursue the legal battle.

The Union Minister assured the protesters of legal assistance, saying he and several others were ready to extend all possible support. He also accused the government of using the police to intimidate farmers and cautioned police personnel against yielding to political pressure.

He warned the police to be careful, stating that farmers were holding a peaceful protest but the government was misusing the police to commit atrocities against them. He advised them not to fear the government or succumb to pressure; otherwise they too would face hardship.

Police personnel deployed at the spot attempted to bring the situation under control but were unable to disperse the agitated crowd. The survey was stalled as protesters continued their demonstration.

Following the incident, Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda rushed to the village and held discussions with the protesting farmers. He also reviewed the situation with Additional Superintendent of Police Ramachandraiah, Deputy Superintendent of Police Girish, and other officials before remaining on site to monitor law and order. The SP urged farmers not to obstruct public servants from discharging their official duties and warned against taking the law into their own hands.

The proposed Bidadi Township project has witnessed sustained opposition from farmers, who fear the acquisition of fertile agricultural land and the loss of their livelihoods. The government has maintained that the survey is only a preliminary exercise, while protesters