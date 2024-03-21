‘Kumaraswamy’s heart surgery successful, to be back in action soon’



Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister and senior JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna said on Thursday that his brother and JD(S) state president H.D. Kumaraswamy has successfully undergone heart surgery in Chennai.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru. “Kumaraswamy had undergone surgery today and the operation ended at 10.10 a.m. He is doing well by the grace of God and blessings of his father former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and the people he served,” he said.

Kumaraswamy is coming back to Karnataka on March 25 following which a joint meeting will be held and everyone will be taken into confidence. “We will forget the small differences and confusions. It will be ensured that there is no harm caused to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yediyurappa,” he stated.

Revanna said that efforts are on to make Narendta Modi the Prime Minister again. The whole world is looking up to him as a big brother and in this backdrop, his father Deve Gowda had made a decision to join hands with the BJP.

“Deve Gowda and Yediyurappa have their own capacities. I sought blessings of Yediyurappa. Prajwal Revanna (his son) is a youngster. Yediyurappa has promised that he will arrive in the constituency and work for his victory,” Revanna stated. Prajwal Revanna is the sitting JD (S) MP from Hassan and will contest as the NDA candidate this time.

“We will work towards winning all 28 seats in the state,” he said.



