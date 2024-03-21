FMMC and Sankalp India Foundation Join Hands to Inaugurate Father Muller Thalassemia Centre

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College (a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions) in collaboration with Sankalp India Foundation marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Father Muller Thalassemia Centre. The inaugural ceremony took place at the general ward ‘L ward’ and was followed by a programme in the Father Muller Convention Centre on March 21st, 2024, at 12:30 p.m.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Dr Vivekananda Bhat Asst Prof. Dept. of Medical Genetics KMC Manipal, and presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI. The Management Committee, HOD & Faculty of Pediatrics, HOD of IHBT were also in attendance.

Fr Jeevan, Administrator of FMMCH, led the gathering to the event with introduction and a brief on the need of this thalassemia centre, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The prayer was conducted by the Director FMCI, and hymns were sung by Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC. Dr Sreedhar Avabharatha HOD Paediatrics briefed on the thalassemia centre and emphasised the role of management FMCI in providing free care for people suffering from Thalessmia. Dr Chandana Pai stressed on the importance of a need for the thalassemia centre and urged people to donate blood often such that ailing patients may benifit from it and lives may be saved. She also stressed that Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder characterized by abnormal hemoglobin production, leading to severe anemia.

The centre, which was formerly located at a government hospital, had to be shifted to the campus due to a deficit of funds.

Dr Kirana Pailoor, Head of Immunohaemotolgy and Blood Transfusion at IHBT, played a crucial role in arranging a continuous blood supply for thalassemia patients, emphasizing the collaborative efforts involved in managing this condition.

Under the expertise of Dr Chandana Pai, Paediatric Haematologist Oncologist, and the leadership of Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI and Rev. Fr Jeevan George Sequeira Administrator FMMCH , the Thalassemia centre has become a reality. The centre is benefiting over 150 children and adults. It requires about two to three donors to provide blood and its components for one person suffering from Thalassemia. Along with free blood transfusion, free medication, and counselling are also provided.

The collaboration between Father Muller Medical College and Sankalp India Foundation has brought hope and support to those battling Thalassemia, making a positive impact on the community.



