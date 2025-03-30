Kundapur Assistant Commissioner K. Maheshchandra Suspended Pending Inquiry

Udupi: K. Maheshchandra, a Junior KAS officer serving as the Assistant Commissioner of Kundapur, has been suspended from government service with immediate effect. The suspension, ordered by District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidyakumari based on government directives, is pending the outcome of a departmental inquiry into unspecified allegations.

Official sources confirmed that Maheshchandra has been relieved of his duties in Kundapur and is to be transferred to Kalaburagi City Corporation as per instructions issued to the Council Secretary of said corporation. This move signifies a complete reassignment of his official duties pending the results of the investigation.

In the interim, Mr. Srikanth S. Hegde, currently the Tehsildar of Brahmavar Taluk, has been assigned the responsibility of the Kundapur Assistant Commissioner position. Mr. Hegde will oversee the duties of the office until a permanent replacement is appointed.

The departmental inquiry, to be conducted according to established government rules and regulations, will thoroughly investigate the allegations against Maheshchandra. He will be allowed to present his case and defend himself against the charges.

The government’s decision to suspend Maheshchandra underscores the gravity with which it views the allegations and reinforces its commitment to maintaining accountability within the public service. The move is expected to send a clear message regarding the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards official misconduct.

The suspension of K. Maheshchandra has reportedly caused considerable surprise within administrative circles in Kundapur. The development has prompted inquiries and speculation regarding the nature of the allegations that triggered the suspension and the ongoing departmental inquiry. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.



