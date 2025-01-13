Kundapur: Car and Tempo Collide; Drivers Seriously Injured

Kundapur: A serious accident occurred on Sunday night on National Highway 66 near Kumbashi, Kundapur, when a car collided with a tempo. The incident left both drivers with critical injuries.

Eyewitness reports indicate that the car, which was traveling towards Kundapur, lost control, crossed the highway divider, and collided with a tempo transporting ice cream in the opposite direction towards Udupi. The impact force resulted in significant damage to both vehicles involved in the crash.

Local residents promptly responded to the scene, assisting the injured drivers to the nearest medical facility for urgent treatment. The extent of their injuries remains undisclosed at this time.

Authorities from the Kundapur Traffic Police have arrived at the site to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. They are expected to review witness statements and traffic conditions to determine the cause of the collision.