Kundapur Dalit Woman Assaulted: Accused Arrested

Udupi: Udupi Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shanker has announced the arrest of an individual accused of attacking a young Dalit woman at a medical shop in Mavinakatte, Kundapur. The accused has been presented before the court.

SP Shanker addressed the media, stating that he visited the site of the incident and met with the victim. The accused, identified as Yasmin, allegedly subjected the young woman, Lakshmi, to verbal abuse based on her caste and physically assaulted her at the medical shop.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday at approximately 11:00 a.m. Yasmin, a customer at the medical shop, presented a Rs 500 note for a purchase. Lakshmi, the shop employee, requested a smaller denomination currency. When Yasmin stated she had no change, Lakshmi suggested an online payment. This reportedly led to a violent reaction from Yasmin, who is accused of attacking Lakshmi and using offensive, caste-based language.

SP Hariram Shanker assured that appropriate legal action would be taken against the accused.