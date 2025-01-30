Kundapur: Mother and Son Reported Missing

Kundapur: Authorities in Kundapur are seeking assistance from the public following the disappearance of Rose Mary Cotha, a 39-year-old resident of Kelakeri in Koni village, along with her eleven-year-old son, Rishon Cotha. The pair have been missing since January 18.

Rose Mary Cotha is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a dark complexion and an average build. She is fluent in both Kannada and Konkani. Her son, Rishon, is approximately 4 feet tall, possesses a wheatish complexion, and has a healthy build. He also speaks both languages.

The Deputy Inspector of the Kundapur Police Station has urged anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to come forward.

Individuals can contact the Kundapur Police Station at 08254-230338 or reach the station’s Police Inspector directly at 9480805455.

Authorities are working diligently to locate the missing mother-son duo and encourage community members to aid in the search.