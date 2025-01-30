Microfinance Institutions Must Adhere to RBI Guidelines: District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidyakumari

Udupi: In a pointed address at a recent press conference, District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidyakumari underscored the imperative need for financial institutions, including microfinance entities, to strictly adhere to the regulations established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The remarks were made following a significant meeting focused on regulating microfinance institutions across Karnataka, convened at the Dr. V.S. Acharya Hall of the District Panchayat in Manipal on January 30.

Dr. Vidyakumari’s statements come in the wake of disturbing reports circulating in the media regarding the harassment of borrowers by certain microfinance institutions. These incidents have raised serious concerns about the operational practices of these financial entities, with Dr. Vidyakumari attributed the rampant violation of guidelines to the distressing trend of borrower harassment. She emphasized that such practices are not only unethical but also counterproductive to the fundamental purpose microfinance serves.

The District Commissioner elaborated on the necessity for comprehensive assessments prior to the approval of loans. She stated, “Microfinance institutions must ensure they conduct a thorough evaluation of a borrower’s financial situation, including family income and other pertinent factors.” Additionally, she insisted that the loan amounts should not exceed 50% of the borrower’s income. Alarmingly, Dr. Vidyakumari pointed out that many institutions are currently providing loans without adequately determining the borrowers’ capacity to repay, which she condemned as an unacceptable norm.

“Financial discipline is paramount,” she asserted, urging both lenders and borrowers alike to foster a culture of responsibility and caution in their financial dealings. According to the statutory framework mandated by the RBI, microfinance institutions are allowed to extend loans up to a maximum of 3 lakh rupees, and it is incumbent upon these entities to follow legally sanctioned processes for loan recovery.

In cases of malfeasance—including any form of abuse, coercion, or harassment toward borrowers—the District Commissioner vigorously reminded the audience that law enforcement authorities possess the power to initiate a suo motu case against the perpetrators. This zero-tolerance stance on harassment was mirrored by the sentiments of District Police Superintendent Dr. Arun K, who stated that all borrowing and lending transactions should be conducted in a transparent, peaceful environment.

Superintendent Dr. K further elaborated on the regulations concerning loan recovery practices, specifying that finance companies are prohibited from visiting borrowers’ residences before 9 am or after 6 pm. “Any harassment or coercion towards borrowers is strictly prohibited, and we will impose stringent legal consequences on those who transgress these boundaries,” he affirmed. This statement aligns with the broader commitment of local authorities to protect vulnerable communities from the predatory practices that can often accompany deficient regulatory oversight.

Dr. Vidyakumari also encouraged public involvement in reporting any incidents of harassment related to microfinance dealings. She informed the gathered audience that complaints could be lodged with the District Commissioner’s office via the Control Room number: 0820-2574802, available during office hours, thus fostering greater community engagement in enforcing ethical lending practices.

The meeting, which highlighted these pressing issues, was attended by a range of officials including Assistant Commissioner Maheshchandra, Lead Bank Manager Harish, district-level officials, tahsildars, and representatives from various microfinance institutions. Their collective presence underscored the commitment of local governance structures to ensuring that financial operations align with both legal stipulations and ethical standards.

In light of these discussions, it is evident that the importance of compliance with RBI guidelines cannot be overstated, especially in the context of protecting consumer rights and promoting sustainable financial practices. Dr. Vidyakumari’s earnest appeal reflects a robust intent to establish a more accountable and transparent microfinance system in Udupi, serving both the needs of lenders and borrowers alike while safeguarding against exploitative practices.



