Kundapur Shootout Case: Accused Derrick Crasta Arrested in Bhatkal

Kundapur: The accused, who had been absconding in connection with the shootout and murder on Church Road in Kundapur during the early hours of July 31, has been arrested by a special police team constituted under the leadership of the Udupi District Superintendent of Police.

The arrested accused has been identified as Derrick Crasta (55), a native of Kannadakudru near Hemmady, who was residing in an apartment in Kundapur.

Derrick had been on the run after allegedly shooting dead Ivan Richard Mascarenhas, alias Munna (45), a native of Hebri who was residing in a rented house near Kachoor in Barkur.

The accused was apprehended by the special police team on Saturday at Belake Herabudike in Bhatkal. He will be produced before the court, and further investigation into the case is underway, the Udupi District Superintendent of Police said.



