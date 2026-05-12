Kuwait Canara Welfare Association Holds General Body Meeting

Salmiya, Kuwait: The Kuwait Canara Welfare Association (KCWA) convened its General Body Meeting (GBM) on Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya. The meeting, which commenced at 6:30 pm, began with an opening prayer led by Prakash Gonsalves.

KCWA President Prakash Godwin Pinto extended a warm welcome to the attendees, expressing his sincere appreciation for the unwavering support and encouragement from the organization’s members. He conveyed his gratitude for their participation in KCWA events and urged continued support for future endeavors.

Reports covering various aspects of KCWA’s operations were presented and subsequently approved by the members. Reena Pereira presented the minutes of the previous GBM, followed by Vinitha Pinto’s presentation of the Activity Report. Jinella Rodrigues, Tressy Cutinho, and Veena Serrao presented the Finance, Membership, and Education Fund reports, respectively.

Johnson Dalmeida and Roystun D’Souza delivered reports on cultural and sports activities, providing updates on upcoming events. Nilton D’Souza presented updates concerning the KCWA website and social media presence. A highlight of the cultural activity report was the announcement of a planned mega-event scheduled for December 4th, 2026. Members attending the GBM were invited to submit suggestions for the event’s name by June 30th, 2026, with a special prize promised for the winning entry.

Spiritual Animator Fr. Avil Rosario delivered an inspiring message rooted in the Letter of St. Paul to the Ephesians, emphasizing unity and love within the community, despite diverse backgrounds. He encouraged attendees to work collaboratively for the betterment of the less fortunate.

Fr. Darel Fernandes, Parish Priest of Minor Basilica, Ahmadi Church, also addressed the gathering, commending KCWA for its commitment to educational and humanitarian causes. He lauded the GBM for its well-organized proceedings and transparent presentation. Fr. Darel emphasized the Konkani community’s generosity and KCWA’s role in supporting those in need through charitable and educational initiatives. He concluded with the heartfelt wish, “Long live KCWA!”

In a move to ensure the organization’s continued effectiveness, a decision was made to review KCWA’s constitution. A constitutional amendment committee has been formed to assess current provisions, identify areas for improvement, and propose recommendations.

KCWA recognized and honored Maria Rinna D’Souza, former President and Life Member, for her dedicated service and significant contributions to the organization, as she prepares to leave Kuwait. Life member Anand Joseph D’Souza, proprietor of M/s Waves Sounds, was also felicitated for his consistent support of KCWA events. Both were presented with a flower bouquet, a shawl, and a memento.

Tressy Cutinho and Jinella Rodrigues conducted a lucky draw before the meeting commenced, with the winner selected by Fr. Darel Fernandes. Tressy Cutinho (#1323) was declared the lucky winner.

Prashanth Ferrao delivered the vote of thanks and led the closing prayer. The meeting was moderated by Vice President Arun Jossy D’Souza. Prashanth Ferrao documented the event through photography, assisted by Arwin Rodrigues. Alban D’Souza provided the projector, while Nilton D’Souza, supported by Jinella Rodrigues and Allan D’Souza, animated the presentation. The sound system was provided by Anand D Souza of M/s Waves Sounds. Dinner was catered by China Metro Restaurant, Farwaniya. Approximately 200 members and their families were in attendance.

The KCWA Managing Committee expressed its sincere gratitude to all members for their participation in the GBM and for sharing their valuable insights and constructive suggestions. Appreciation was also extended to the management of the Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya, for providing the venue for the meeting.