Kyren Wilson wins maiden snooker world title



London: World No. 12 Kyren Wilson clinched the world title for the first time after beating qualifier Jak Jones 18-14 in the final of the Snooker World Championship.

Wilson became the 23rd player to lift the World Championship trophy at the Crucible. It’s a sixth ranking title for Wilson and first since the 2022 European Masters, and his first Triple Crown success. Banking the top prize of £500,000, he jumps nine places up the rankings to a career high position of third.

On the other hand, Jones missed out on becoming only the second qualifier, after Terry Griffiths and Shaun Murphy, to lift the trophy. But having appeared in his first ranking final, the £200,000 prize boosts him 30 places to number 14, as he joins the elite top 16 for the first time.

Having won the first seven frames during the opening session on Sunday, Wilson was able to nurse his advantage to the winning post, and although tenacious Jones fought hard, he couldn’t narrow the gap to less than three. By coming from 17-11 to 17-14 he created an exciting finish, but it proved too little, too late, world snooker reports.

Wilson’ s scoring was impressive throughout, making four centuries and eight more breaks over 50 as he joined the exclusive group of players to have captured the sport’s biggest prize.

“I have dreamed of this since I was six years old. To win it with all my family there was just how I imagined it. Jack fought and made it so hard for me, it was tough to hold it all together. In the last frame I just kept potting balls and suddenly I had potted match ball and I was World Champion. It means everything,” said Wilson after the win.