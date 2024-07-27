‘Kyunki Bill bhi kabhi baarati tha’: Smriti Irani posts pic with Bill Gates

Mumbai: Actress Smriti Irani shared a picture with Bill Gates, the former CEO of IT giant Microsoft. The former actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture from a wedding.

In the picture, Smriti can be seen wearing a pink coloured saree which she paired with a necklace. Bill Gates chose the Indian attire as he was dressed in a sherwani.

She wrote in the caption, “Kyunki Bill bhi kabhi baaraati tha #weddings India wali #saturdayvibes.”

Smriti Irani, who was earlier a Union Minister lost the Amethi seat on a ticket of BJP. She lost by a margin of 1,67,196 votes to Congress leader K.L. Sharma. She had previously defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 elections to secure the Congress bastion.

The actress switched to politics in 2003 when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. She has been with BJP for over 20 years now. In 2024, she was appointed vice-president of the Maharashtra Youth Wing in 2004.

In the 14th Lok Sabha, she contested unsuccessfully against Kapil Sibal from the Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi. This election also witnessed a shock defeat for the incumbent Vajpayee government.