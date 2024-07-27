Amit Bhardwaj to play Mewa in upcoming show ‘Bheema’

Mumbai: Actor Amit Bhardwaj will soon be seen essaying the role of Mewa, the father of the titular character, Bheema, in the upcoming television show ‘Bheema’.

The actor describes his character as a humble and innocent man who works as a labourer at the village head Kailasha Bua’s house.

Mewa is empathetic and always ready to lend a helping hand, but his weakness lies in his inability to speak up against injustice.

Talking about the show, Amit said: “I am thrilled to join the cast of ‘Bheema’ and play the role of Mewa, Bheema’s father. It is always an actor’s ambition to be a part of meaningful and entertaining shows, and I am honoured to be a part of it. Playing Mewa offers me a wonderful opportunity to explore new dimensions in my acting journey and strengthen my connection with the television audience.”

Set in the 1980s, the show portrays the life of a young girl named Bheema from an underprivileged background, highlighting her struggles for equal rights. It’s a story of love, strength, and the unyielding bond between a mother and her daughter.

Amit added: “The entire team’s combined professionalism, creativity, and commitment will make this show incredibly successful. Every day is enjoyable because of the positive and cooperative environment on set. I can’t wait for the audience to watch the show and see Bheema’s storyline unfold.”

‘Bheema’ is set to premiere on August 6 on &TV.