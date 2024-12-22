L-G Saxena visits Delhi areas, says people’s plight pathetic

New Delhi: Amid the AAP campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls and announcing one or the other scheme for public welfare to woo voters, Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena on Sunday expressed disappointment over the lack of basic amenities and services in parts of the national capital, saying plight of people living there was pathetic.

In a post on social media platform X, the L-G said: “It was extremely disappointing and disturbing to see the helplessness and miserable lives of lakhs of people in the capital.”

Sharing visuals of open drains and residents complaining of huge power bills, the L-G, who visited Rangpuri Pahari in south Delhi and Kapashera in southwest Delhi, said: “The stinking water accumulated in the alleys and streets is not rainwater but from overflowing sewers. The women narrating their problems are from Delhi, not any other state.”

During the L-G’s visit to these areas, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and several officials accompanied him.

The Delhi government’s claims of providing free power were rubbished, as the L-G posted: “Residents of the area complained of inadequate power supply, irregular water supply and poor garbage disposal. Many residents complained of 8-10 hour power cuts daily and showed high electricity bills.

The L-G assured that a cleanliness drive would begin Monday and he would monitor the AAP government’s efforts to ensure residents get basic services.

He asked Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to visit the areas and take measures to fix issues faced by the public.

The L-G also gave a call to come together to make Delhi great again.

Soon after the Lieutenant Governor’s social media post, Kejriwal told the media: “We will address all the shortcomings he has identified.”

Kejriwal said that he urged the L-G to identify the shortcomings and “we will resolve them.”