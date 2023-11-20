Labour Minister Santosh Lad Predicts No Modi Government In 2024

Udupi: The NDA government led by Narendra Modi will not come to power in the country in 2024 said State Labor Minister Santosh Lad. He was speaking to media persons in Udupi on November 20.

“I have little experience but I can also predict. This time the Modi government will not come to power at the centre. There are many reasons why the Modi government is not coming to power. I am ready to have an open debate with the BJP leaders. We don’t need controversies, let’s discuss with development. The demonetisation, GDP, Smart City, Bullet Train, home for all the slogans by BJP before the elections let’s talk about it”, he said.

Congress will win the maximum number of seats in the state. BJP won’t get more than five or six seats in South India.

From 2004 to 2014, our GDP growth was 183%. In the last 9 years there is only 83%. Modi said terrorism will stop with Demonetisation. Then how Pulwama attack happened and 300 kg of RDX was seized, he asked.

Replying to the question on Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s interference in state government, Lad said, “I am also in the cabinet and I don’t feel anything. We are all working independently. Chief Minister has given us freedom”, he said.

Many people from our side are ready to join the Congress. Now I will not disclose the names. Four or five leaders are keen to join the Congress. Among them are former ministers. Many people from Dharwad district are eager to join,” he said.



