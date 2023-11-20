Osmitay at International Film Festival

A Konkani Cinema at the DC South Asian Film Festival in America

The Konkani Film ‘Osmitay’, Produced by Mandd Sobhann, will be Screened at AMC Theatre in America’s Washington DC on December 2nd at 11 am during the DC South Asian Film Festival – 2023.

Mandd Sobhann has produced this movie with the Motto ‘A Movie to a Movement’, and more than 400 Shows of Osmitay have been screened in India, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, England, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Canada since its release on September 15th. Many more screenings are being planned in Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities in India, as well as in other Countries. Osmitay is being screened at 5:00 pm at Bharath Cinemas, Mangalore for a record 10th week. This truly is a great milestone in Konkani Cinema.

Set against the backdrop of the Konkani people’s quest for identity, this captivating story unfolds the narrative of migration from Goa and showcases the visual splendour of Konkani’s rich folk heritage, all woven into a tender love story penned by Eric Ozario with the screenplay and dialogues written by Joel Pereira. Vilas Ratnakar Kshatriya has Directed the Movie. The scenic beauty of the coast, hills, and Goa is captured by cinematographer Balaraja Gowda and edited by Mavin Joel Pinto.

The film’s soulful melodies are composed by the talented quartet of Alwyn Fernandes, Cajetan Dias, Joel Pereira, and Eric Ozario, featuring the renowned singer Nihal Tauro and an array of talented vocalists. The cast includes stellar performances by Denis Monteiro, Ashwin DCosta, Wencita Dias, Prince Jacob, Sayish Panandikar, Gaurish Vernekar, Stany Alvares, Nellu Permannur, Sunil Siddi, Lulu Fortes, Naveen Lobo, and other renowned artists from Mangalore and Goa. Notably, around 500 other talented actors make their debut with this Film.



