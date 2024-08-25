Lakhpati Didis hail PM Modi’s scheme for women’s welfare

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated 11 lakh new ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon on Sunday, who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.

The Lakhpati Didis praised PM Modi’s unprecedented schemes for women’s welfare.

“We are very proud to be Lakhpati Didis, PM Modi is doing great work for the welfare of women,” said one of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Applauding PM Modi, one of the ‘Lakhpati Didis’ remarked, “We thank PM Modi as we are now Lakhpati.”

Supporting PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision, one of the ‘Lakhpati Didis’ said, “To support his vision, we also have a dream to make our company of 5,000 people.”

The PM released a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore which will benefit about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHG).

PM Modi also disbursed bank loans totalling Rs 5,000 crore to support 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs.

Since the launch of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, one crore women have already been empowered as Lakhpati Didis, with the government’s goal to elevate three crore women to this status.

A Lakhpati Didi is a member of a Self-Help Group (SHG) who earns an annual household income of at least Rs one lakh. This income is calculated over a minimum of four agricultural seasons or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding Rs 10,000, ensuring sustainability.

These individuals inspire their communities not just through their income, but through their transformation journey. They adopt sustainable livelihood practices — whether in farming, non-farming, or services — to manage resources effectively and achieve a commendable standard of living.

SHG groups have fostered collective action and mutual support, serving as platforms for essential financial literacy, skill development, and livelihood assistance.

The focus has evolved from basic social and financial inclusion to empowering SHG members to embark on entrepreneurial ventures. Their skills and potential position them for higher income brackets, with the government actively supporting this transition through initiatives like Lakhpati Didi.

The Lakhpati initiative promotes diversified livelihood activities by ensuring coordination among government departments, private sector entities and market players. This strategy involves focused planning, implementation and monitoring at all levels.