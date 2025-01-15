Lalu Prasad Yadav hints at new alliance with Paras ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Yadav added a political flavour to the traditional Dahi-Chura feast organised by former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Wednesday.

Lalu Prasad, a prominent political figure in Bihar, attended the event along with his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, making it a notable moment in the state’s political calendar.

On the occasion of the traditional Dahi-Chura feast, a new political equation appears to be emerging, with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav hinting at a significant development involving Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Speaking to the media at the feast hosted by Paras, Lalu Prasad said, “Paras is with us,” sparking speculation of a potential political alliance. Lalu Prasad’s presence at the feast holds significance in light of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, expected later this year.

The event, traditionally seen as a symbol of harmony and camaraderie, has often been used as an opportunity for political leaders to send subtle signals and engage in behind-the-scenes discussions.

Pashupati Kumar Paras, a key leader and the younger brother of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, represents the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP). The participation of Lalu Prasad Yadav, despite his health concerns, adds weight to the event, potentially signalling efforts to forge broader political strategies or alliances in preparation for the electoral battle ahead. As the Assembly elections approach, such developments will likely play a critical role in shaping the political landscape of Bihar.

The festival of Makar Sankranti In Bihar is often a stage for political realignments, and this year seems no different. The statement of Lalu Prasad Yadav comes at a time when Paras’ party, the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), has been side-lined in the NDA. This marginalisation began after Chirag Paswan’s faction of the LJP gained prominence within the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaving Paras’s RLJP without any seats or significant role in the alliance.

Frustrated by the lack of recognition, Paras had distanced himself from the NDA and started exploring new political opportunities.