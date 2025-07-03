LS Speaker Birla to open summit of Urban Local Bodies today

Chandigarh: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the first national-level two-day conference of chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies in the states and union territories at the International Centre for Automotive Technology in Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, host state Chief Minister Nayab Singh, Haryana Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, besides other dignitaries, will be present at the inaugural session.

The conference aims to serve as an important platform for outlining the important role of Urban Local Bodies in a rapidly urbanising India. It aims to strengthen democratic institutions, share best practices, and explore and highlight innovative approaches to urban governance in the contemporary era.

The theme of the conference is: “Role of Urban Local Bodies in Strengthening Constitutional Democracy and Nation Building”.

During the conference, delegates will deliberate on critical issues, which include Urban Local Bodies as foundational pillars of democracy by developing model practices and procedures and code of conduct of general council meetings; Urban Local Bodies as engines of inclusive growth and development by making municipal governance more effective in fulfilling the constitutional mandate; Urban Local Bodies as architects of 21st Century India by contribution in helping achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047; Urban Local Bodies as vehicles of empowerment of women — role in grooming women for leadership positions in society and polity; and Urban Local Bodies as crucibles of innovations and best practices by improving public delivery and quality of lives of citizens.

The proceedings on Friday will commence with the presentations by the five groups on their respective sub-themes.

The valedictory session will be graced by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, who will address the gathering.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Haryana Speaker Kalyan and other dignitaries will be present.

A show round of Prena Sthal, Samvidhan Sadan and Parliament House will also be held on the concluding day of the conference, an official statement said.