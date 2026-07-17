Lalu Prasad Yadav hospitalised after health deteriorates

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna on Friday after his health reportedly deteriorated suddenly.

According to hospital sources, he was rushed to IGIMS after experiencing complications earlier in the day. A specialised team of doctors has been assigned to monitor his condition and provide necessary medical care.

His wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, along with his daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, accompanied him to the hospital and remained there while doctors conducted medical evaluations.

Doctors carried out an initial clinical assessment soon after his admission. Hospital officials stated that he has been kept under close observation and is undergoing diagnostic tests. Given his age and history of multiple health issues, the medical team is proceeding with extra caution.

Lalu Prasad Yadav recently moved to a new residence in Kautilya Nagar, Patna, with facilities suited to his medical needs. Despite these arrangements, his health deteriorated unexpectedly, necessitating immediate hospitalisation.

News of his admission spread quickly, drawing concern from RJD leaders, party workers and supporters. A large number of supporters gathered outside IGIMS, prompting the administration to strengthen security and crowd management around the hospital.

Doctors are continuing to monitor his condition, and further updates are expected after completion of medical examinations.

Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore in December 2022, with his daughter Rohini Acharya donating one of her kidneys. In addition to kidney‑related issues, he has been dealing with heart disease, hypertension and other age‑related complications.

He remains under regular medical supervision and periodic treatment.