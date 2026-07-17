Amarnath Yatra: Rajasthan pilgrims escape unhurt after bus catches fire in J&K’s Ramban

Jaipur: A bus carrying pilgrims from Rajasthan back from the Shri Amarnath Yatra caught fire after a tyre burst on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) near Karol in Ramban district. All passengers were safely evacuated, preventing what could have been a major tragedy. On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration arranged alternate transport to Jammu and is facilitating their onward journey back to Rajasthan.

According to preliminary information, the pilgrims were residents of Dhakarda village in Rajasthan’s Salumbar district and were returning after offering prayers at the Amarnath cave shrine. The bus was completely gutted in the fire, destroying passengers’ luggage, cash, clothes, and important documents.

Officials said the incident occurred when the rear tyre of the bus burst while it was travelling through the Ramban area.

The tyre burst was followed by a fire that rapidly spread through the vehicle, filling it with smoke and triggering panic among the passengers.

The driver, local residents, and emergency responders acted quickly to evacuate everyone on board before the flames engulfed the bus.

While all the pilgrims escaped without loss of life, the bus and all personal belongings carried by the passengers were destroyed in the blaze.

News of the incident initially caused concern among the families of the pilgrims in Salumbar district. Relief spread after authorities confirmed that everyone had been rescued safely.

Police, fire services, highway authorities, and district administration officials rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control. By then, the bus had been reduced to a charred shell.

The rescued pilgrims were provided with first aid, drinking water, and other immediate assistance. Since their belongings had been destroyed, the administration arranged alternate transport to Jammu and is facilitating their onward journey back to Rajasthan.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, said he reviewed the situation with senior officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Ramban after the incident.

“By Lord Shiva’s grace, all pilgrims are safe. I have directed the Ramban district administration to provide immediate assistance to the pilgrims and arrange for their safe travel back to Rajasthan,” Sinha said in a post on X.

The Deputy Commissioner (DEO), Ramban, said the district administration carried out a swift rescue operation after the bus caught fire near Karol on NH-44.

In a statement posted on X, the administration said all passengers were rescued safely and provided relief and alternate transport to continue their journey.

The rescue operation was led by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan and Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary reports indicate that it was triggered by a tyre burst, although the precise sequence of events is yet to be officially confirmed.