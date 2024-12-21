Lamp Lighting and Oath-Taking Ceremony at FMCI

Mangalore: The Father Muller School and College of Nursing, Kankanady, and Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay, Bantwal, jointly hosted the Lamp Lighting and Oath-Taking Ceremony on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at the Muller Mini Hall, Convention Centre. This significant event celebrated the initiation of the 67th Batch of GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) students from FMSON, the 38th Batch of B.Sc Nursing students from FMCON, and the 3rd Batch of B.Sc Nursing students from FMNCT.

The ceremony commenced at 9:30 a.m., with Sr Lavita Dias and Dr Edveena Philip Monis as emcees. A prayer hymn performed by the students set a reverent tone for the day.

Distinguished Guests

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including:

• Rev. Dr Sr Judy SIC, Principal, FMNCT

• Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, and President of the Ceremony

• Dr Wilma Meera Dsouza, Vice Principal, Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College, and Chief Guest

• Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College, FMCOAHS & FMCOP

• Rev. Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator, Father Muller Hospital, Nursing College, and Allied Health Sciences, Thumbay

• Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital

• Rev. Sr Nancy Matthias, Chief Nursing Officer, Father Muller Medical College Hospital

• Sr Dhanya Devasia, Principal, FMSON/FMCON

Ceremonial Highlights

Sr Dhanya Devasia, Principal of FMSON/FMCON, delivered the welcome address and introduced the chief guest, Dr Wilma Meera Dsouza. The lamp-lighting ceremony, symbolizing the commitment to nursing, followed with dignitaries lighting the lamps of novice nurses.

Rev. Sr Nancy Matthias emphasized the event’s significance, and Sr Dhanya Devasia administered the oath to the newly inducted students. The students then dedicated themselves to a heartfelt song, reaffirming their commitment to the nursing profession.

Dr Wilma Meera Dsouza, in her chief guest address, highlighted the nobility of nursing, urging students to embrace the journey with empathy, confidentiality, and unwavering dedication. She called nursing a “language of healing” and a “culture of love and care,” emphasizing its profound impact on patients’ lives.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho inspired students to alleviate human suffering with a healing touch and a smile. He offered Christmas blessings and encouraged everyone to reflect on their spiritual connection as the year ends.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Rev. Dr. Sr Judy SIC, Principal of FMNCT, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, faculty, and students for their active participation in the solemn occasion..

The ceremony marked the beginning of a transformative journey for the nursing students, reinforcing their pivotal role as compassionate caregivers in the healthcare field.



