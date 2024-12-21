Land Trades 6th Edition Property Show Receives Overwhelming Response; Event Extended Until 23rd December

Mangalore: The 6th Edition of the Land Trades Property Show, which kicked off on December 19th, has witnessed an exceptional response from customers, with a significant number of visitors and strong inquiries. In light of the ongoing Christmas and New Year festivities, coupled with an influx of NRI and outstation customers, it has been decided to extend the event until Monday, December 23rd, ensuring more people can take advantage of the exciting offers.

The Property Show hosted by Land Trades Builders and Developers, one of the city’s leading property developers, was held at the ‘R’ Floor of ‘Milestone25’, located at Collector’s Gate, Balmatta, Mangalore. The show welcomes prospective homebuyers and visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day, offering exclusive deals on Land Trades’ premium residential projects, including Altura (Bendoorwell), Shivabagh (Kadri), Pristine (Chilimbi), Mahalaxmi (Alake), and more.

Attendees can look forward to special pricing, exclusive on-the-spot deals, and the chance to win assured gifts through the ‘Spin & Win’ promotion. In addition, the show features dedicated home loan assistance counters, where eligible buyers can access financing support from ten major banks, including Karnataka Bank, SBI, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, HDFC, IDBI, LIC Housing Finance, and ICICI Bank. The event ensures fast-track home loan approvals, providing a smooth and hassle-free purchasing experience for prospective buyers.

A standout feature of this year’s edition is the Experience Center, where visitors can explore the advanced construction technologies, exceptional craftsmanship, and innovative designs that define Land Trades’ renowned projects.

Expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming response, Mr. K. Shrinath Hebbar, Managing Director of Land Trades, said: “We are truly humbled by the incredible response from our valued customers. Given the festive season and the expected arrival of NRI and outstation visitors, we have decided to extend the show to allow everyone ample opportunity to explore our offerings and benefit from the exclusive deals we have on offer.”