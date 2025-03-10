Land allotment to Ranya did not reach Chief Minister’s level for nod: K’taka ex-CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Commenting on the allotment of 12 acres of land by the previous BJP government to actress Ranya Rao, who has now been jailed on gold smuggling charges, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that a thorough probe should be held to identify her network. The BJP MP also stressed that her allotment case did not reach the Chief Minister’s level for approval.

Speaking to the media in Delhi on Monday, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that during his tenure, the file for land allotted to the company where Ranya Rao was a director never reached the Chief Minister’s level for approval.

Bommai clarified that land was allocated to M/s Xiroda India Pvt. Ltd. in the Shira Industrial Area, where Ranya Rao was a director.

He explained that whenever someone approaches the government for land required for industrial purposes, the state imposes the necessary agreements.

A Land Audit Committee, comprising senior officials including the Principal Secretary, reviews and recommends the land allocation.

For projects up to Rs 500 crore, decisions are taken at the ministerial level and do not reach the Chief Minister, Bommai said.

Bommai further explained that industrial land allocation happens through the Single Window Proceeding led by the Minister of Industries and once land is allotted, a payment notice is issued.

Since the company did not pay, the land was not transferred, Bommai stated.

Bommai emphasised that many applications are received for industrial purposes, and land is allocated for the state’s development and the current government has also allocated thousands of crores worth of land.

Bommai stated that it is impossible to predict whether an applicant will commit a crime in the future.

A probe is currently underway regarding the actress allegedly smuggling gold illegally from Dubai.

He stressed that the investigation should be conducted from all angles, and the guilty should be punished.

The media has reported that two ministers are involved in the case. Bommai called for a thorough investigation, stating that this does not appear to be an isolated incident.

He insisted on uncovering the network behind this crime and emphasised that such a large-scale smuggling operation would not be possible without the involvement of officials.

He asserted that a CBI enquiry would reveal the truth and bring out all the hidden aspects of the case.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M. B. Patil, has stated that he will check the involvement of BJP politicians in connection with the allotment of 13 acres of land to jailed actress Ranya Rao.

The actress was arrested while smuggling gold at the Bengaluru International Airport last Monday. She is in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the matter is also being probed by the CBI.

When asked is there was any involvement of BJP politicians in getting the land allotted to Ranya Rao and others, Minister Patil stated that he would look into all details.

“Probably, I will get information by the evening and I will share it with the media,” Minister Patil stated.



