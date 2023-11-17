Land Trades ‘Adira’ all set for Grand Inauguration on Nov 19

Mangaluru: City-based Land Trades Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd., is gearing up for the grand inauguration of ‘Adira,’ its latest residential apartment complex located on Urva Shree Mariyamma Temple Road, Mangalore. Celebrating 32 years of excellence, this marks the firm’s 42nd completed project. Construction for the ground+four-storey Adira commenced with the auspicious Bhoomi Pooja on November 24, 2021, and reached completion within two years. The project, with 16 3BHK apartments, evoked excellent responses from buyers. The road-facing section of the building comprises commercial space.

The formal inauguration, scheduled for Sunday, November 19, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., will witness the presence of distinguished guests, including D. Vedavyas Kamath (MLA, Mangaluru South Constituency) inaugurating the building, and K. Harish Kumar (Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council) as the chief guest. Guests of Honour include Sri Ganesh Kulal (Corporator, Derebail – South West Ward) and Sri Ravichandran S. (General Manager, Karnataka Bank Ltd.), with Sri Sudheer Shetty Kannur (Mayor, Mangaluru City Corporation) presiding over the ceremony. K. Shrinath Hebbar, Managing Director of Land Trades Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd., will officiate as the project’s promoter.

Besides Adira, Land Trades has an exciting line-up of high-class apartment projects underway, promising to bring the best global lifestyle to Mangalore with advanced smart features. Notably, the firm stands out as the only property developer in the city concurrently promoting three new skyscraper projects—Altura at Bendoorwell, Shivabagh at Kadri, and Pristine at Chilimbi, offering world-class amenities. It is also promoting ‘Vikram’, a modern commercial complex near PVS Junction, which is ideally suited for showrooms, shops, boutiques and consultant offices. New premium residential projects at Vas Lane, Alake, and Kadri and commercial Projects at Yeyyadi are on the drawing boards and will be launched soon.

Adira – An exclusive address for gracious living

Situated on 26 cents of prime land near Urva Shree Mariyamma Temple Road, Adira features a ground+four-storey residential development with 16 exclusive 3BHK apartments, ranging in floor areas from 1695 to 1845 Sq. Ft. The ground floor’s road-facing section hosts commercial space, ensuring a clear demarcation between residential and commercial areas for maximum privacy and security. Adira embodies Land Trades’ commitment to quality, with meticulously planned and elegantly styled apartments, each equipped with top-of-the-line materials. The project is Vastu compliant, offering residents comfort, security, and peace.

Adira’s common facilities include two lifts, covered parking with e-vehicle charging points (on request), a Visitor’s Lounge and a covered Community Hall on the rooftop. Additional amenities encompass CCTV security cameras, intercom phones in all apartments, continuous water supply, reticulated gas connection and 100% DG power backup. The building incorporates a Children’s Play area, rainwater harvesting, solar-powered hot water supply, on-site waste segregation, and a sewage treatment plant.

A location that connects you to everything

Adira’s prime location on Urva Shree Mariyamma Temple Road places residents in an excellent residential locality surrounded by peaceful environs. With proximity to key landmarks like Shree Mariyamma Temple, Urva Market, and Urva Play Ground, residents enjoy easy access to various amenities and attractions, including Sultan Battery, Sultan Battery Boat Club, Lady Hill Junction, Mangala Swimming Pool and educational institutions like St. Aloysius School, Ladyhill School and Canara High School, Urva.

Upcoming Projects

Continuing its tradition of promoting trend-setting projects, Land Trades will soon be launching two new premium residential projects at Alake and Vas Lane, respectively. Both projects have received building licences and are presently awaiting RERA approval.

The first project at Alake will be situated close to Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple on 1.5 acres of prime property. The 33-story building will feature 162 spacious 2BHK, 3BHK flats, and 4BHK penthouse apartments. The project is conceived in a 60:40 ratio, with 60% of the land dedicated to lush green landscaping and only 40% of the land being used for the built-up structure. The building will be Vastu-compliant, and residents will be able to enjoy a wide variety of amenities, like a fully equipped gymnasium, a multipurpose playground, a jogging track, and an infinity pool on the terrace.

The other project at Vas Lane will be an ambitious venture aimed at the super-premium segment. It will be built on 48 cents of prime land and will rise 24 stories tall. It will feature 23 exclusive super-spacious flats, with only one home on every floor, thereby guaranteeing maximum exclusivity, privacy, and security. The homes will have an extended ceiling height of 12 feet. The building will be Vastu-compliant, and there will be a clubhouse on the first floor and an infinity pool on the terrace. More details about both projects will be revealed soon.

About Project Promoters

Land Trades Builders & Developers, founded by Sri K. Shrinath Hebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur, on October 28, 1992, is an ISO 9000:2015 firm with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. It is a leading property developer in Mangalore, having completed a string of successful projects including super-luxury skyscrapers, luxury apartments, and budget apartments, totalling 42.52 lakh sq. ft. Its notable projects include Solitaire, Maurishka Palace, Sai Grandeur, Atlantis, Nakshatra, Habitat One54 and Milestone25. Adira now joins its portfolio as the 42nd completed project and is poised to become a significant landmark in its locality.

Other Projects by Land Trades

· PRISTINE: A 37-storey skyscraper project situated at Chilimbi. It comprises 102 3BHK and 4BHK apartments offering a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

· SHIVABAGH: A 32-story skyscraper project in Kadri-Shivabagh with 142 3BHK, 4BHK, 5BHK apartments and 6BHK duplexes with a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea and 60% open space.

· ALTURA: A 32-storey skyscraper project situated at Bendorewell. It comprises 114 3BHK and 4BHK apartments offering a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

· SOLITAIRE (Ready to Occupy): A 32-story skyscraper situated on Hat Hill with 143 spacious apartments overlooking the Arabian Sea. Only a few 2BHK apartments are available in this completed project.

· NAKSHATRA (Ready to Occupy): Only one 2BHK apartment is available in this premium project situated in the peaceful locality of Mannagudda.

· KAMAT GARDEN: A fully developed housing layout at Mastikatte, Ullal with 16 house sites. Only a few plots of 5.30 cents are available.

· VIKRAM (Commercial): Situated near PVS Junction, it is the perfect place for premium outlets like showrooms, shops, boutiques, offices and consultant chambers.

Contact Details:

Land Trades Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd.

“Milestone25”, Shop No: 515,5th Floor

Collectors Gate Junction, Balmatta

Mangalore – 575001

Phone: +91 8882777444 | 98807 42159 | 98450 84866 | 96115 31026

E-mail: sales@landtrades.in