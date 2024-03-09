Land Trades BMK Sky Villa: Discover Unmatched Luxury with One Exclusive Apartment per Floor

Mangalore: In a city that thrives on architectural innovation, Land Trades Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd., is set to redefine luxury living with the launch of its latest project, BMK Sky Villa. Situated in Vas Lane, Mangalore, this milestone development, marking the company’s 32nd year and 47th property venture, is poised to elevate opulence to unprecedented heights.

The ground-breaking ceremony for this Ground+24-storey high-rise marvel was held recently in the presence of Dr. Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya Deemed-to-be University, along with Mrs. Yenepoya Nafeesa, the landowner and project co-promoter. Mr. K. Shrinath Hebbar, Managing Director of Land Trades Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd., officiated as the project promoter.

An Exquisite Residency

BMK Sky Villa offers 23 exclusive 4BHK apartments, each sprawling over 4873 Sq. Ft., designed for those who appreciate a fusion of independent villa and apartment living. “At Land Trades, we take pride in presenting BMK Sky Villa, seamlessly blending the exclusivity of an independent home with the safety, security, and convenience of an apartment. It redefines our conception of home as a splendid, serene sanctuary,” says Mr K. Shrinath Hebbar.

Situated on 48 cents of prime land, BMK Sky Villa will be a unique standalone tower, featuring one exclusive home per floor. The spacious design provides a 360-degree panoramic view, offering residents a sense of mastery over their surroundings. Boasting a lavish 12′ premium floor height, each residence is adorned with a 40′ x 20′ living room with an expansive 56′ x 6’balcony, four super spacious bedrooms with attached bathrooms and private balconies, a large kitchen with the backup of a wet kitchen and utility, and a separate servant room with toilet. All of which exemplify Land Trades’ commitment to the best luxury lifestyle.

Amenities Beyond Compare

The project includes top-tier amenities such as two high-speed passenger lifts a dedicated service lift and covered parking with provision for e-vehicle charging points. Residents can enjoy continuous water supply, reticulated gas connection, and 100% DG power backup. A double-height arrival lounge, centrally air-conditioned modern clubhouse, equipped with a gym, indoor games, meditation and yoga room, mini hall and exclusive utilities, add to the luxurious living experience.

The rooftop presents a private leisure zone with an infinity swimming pool giving a panoramic view of Mangalore. Sustainable features like rainwater harvesting, solar power installation, organic waste converter, sewage treatment plant, and borewell/open well supplement the eco-friendly living experience. The building ensures round-the-clock security, discreet CCTV surveillance, modern fire-fighting systems, access control systems, hi-tech video door phones, etc.

About Land Trades Builders & Developers

Established in 1992 by entrepreneur Mr. K. Shrinath Hebbar, Land Trades Builders & Developers holds an ISO 9000:2015 certification and a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. With 42 completed projects totalling 42.52 lakh sq. ft., including super-luxury skyscrapers like Solitaire, Maurishka Palace, and Atlantis, the company has become synonymous with quality and excellence.

Other Ongoing Projects by Land Trades

· PRISTINE: A 37-storey skyscraper project situated at Chilimbi. It comprises 102 3BHK and 4BHK apartments offering a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

· SHIVABAGH: A 32-story high-rise project at Kadri with a total of 142 flats comprising 3BHK, 4BHK, 5BHK apartments and 6BHK duplexes. It is a one-of-its-kind development with 60% open space dedicated to landscaping and outdoor leisure facilities.

· ALTURA: A 32-storey high-rise project situated at Bendorewell. It comprises 114 3BHK and 4BHK apartments for those who desire the joy of living in Bendoor.

· VIKRAM (Commercial): Situated near PVS Junction, it is the perfect place for premium outlets like showrooms, shops, boutiques, offices, clinics and consultant chambers.

Apart from the above, KAMAT GARDEN – a fully developed housing layout at Mastikatte, Ullal with 16 house sites, only a few plots of 5.30 cents are available for sale.

Further, shortly Land Trades will be launching a High Rise Luxury Residential apartment project at Alake Kudroli and a Multi-purpose Commercial Complex at Yeyyadi after obtaining RERA approval.

