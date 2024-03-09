St Aloysius Deemed to be University holds Intercollegiate Hindi Fest ‘Prerana 2024’



Mangaluru: The Department of Hindi, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) organised an Intercollegiate Hindi Fest ‘Prerana 2024’ on the theme ‘Kshithij ke Par’ on 6th March 2024 in L.F. Rasquinha Hall of the institution. Mrs. Renu K Nair, General Manager of Union Bank of India, Mangaluru, as the Chief Guest. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Vice Chancellor in-charge of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru presided over the programme. John Abraham, the TOLIC Chairman, was the guest of honour. Dr Mukunda Prabhu, HOD of Hindi, Dr Charles V. Furtado, Director, Admin Block, Ms Shyla D’Souza, Co-ordinator and Shanif Abubaker, Student Coordinator were on the dais.

Mrs. Nair, in her address, emphasized the pivotal role of Hindi and urged students to consider it as a viable career path. She highlighted the importance of Hindi Language and career options for students who opted Hindi Language. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, in his presidential remarks said that the department of Hindi has been organising such intercollegiate fests for the past 30 years. The Department is also very vibrant and always organizes such unique events.

The fest served as a platform to showcase the remarkable talents and enthusiasm of students in various Hindi-centric activities, fostering a deeper appreciation for the language and its cultural significance. The successful event highlighted the commitment of the organizing committee and the participants towards promoting Hindi language and culture within the academic community. There were 150 students from 24 Colleges participating in this fest. St Agnes College (Autonomous), Mangaluru won the overall championship. Ms. Shaina compered the programme. Dr Govind Thapa Chetry welcomed the gathering. Shanif Abubaker proposed the vote of thanks.

The valedictory event, chaired by Dr Charles V Furtado, Director of Admin Block, featured Rev. Fr. Vincent Pinto as the Chief Guest. Dr Mukunda Prabhu, HOD of Hindi department, Mrs. Shyla D’Souza, Ms. Lilu Kumari Rajak, Dr Govind Thapa Chetry, Mr. Shanif Abubaker, and Ms. Fathima Nashwa were also present. Ms Lilu Kumari Rajak welcomed and Mrs. Shyla D’souza proposed the vote of thanks during the valedictory.