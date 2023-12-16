Land Trades Builders and Developers Embark on its 32nd Year with Gratitude to All

Mangaluru: GRACIAS – A Heartfelt Thank You to All!. The theme of today’s celebration, appropriately titled ‘Gracias’—means ‘Thank You’. It reflects our profound appreciation of the support extended by all our stakeholders – our customers, mentors and well-wishers, business associates and members of the Land Trades Team.

Our journey of three decades would not have been possible without the media. As we welcome you to this evening of celebration, we thank every media community member for your unflinching support all these years.

Reflecting on the Land Trades Journey

It was on October 28, 1992, that Sri K. Shrinath Hebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur stepped into the business horizon of Mangalore by establishing Land Trades. Hailing from the remote village of Kabbinale near Karkala, he arrived in Mangalore with a big dream to realize his full potential in life. Fueled by a big dream and relentless determination, he focused on achieving customer satisfaction through reliable service.

Beginning as a consultancy for property transactions, Land Trades expanded into developing housing layouts with its first project at Jeppu Bappal in 1993. It earned an impeccable reputation for developing full-fledged layouts with all the essential facilities that perfectly met the needs of the middle class. Land Trades has completed over 25 housing layouts, both large and small.

With the shift towards apartment living in the 21st century, Land Trades entered the luxury apartment market in 2008 with Astoria. Subsequent premium projects such as Solitaire, Maurishka Palace, Sai Grandeur, Atlantis, Nakshatra, Adira, and Milestone25 followed.

The apartment culture has become an integral part of our urban living, with diverse demands across market segments. Land Trades is presently the only property developer in Mangalore to promote three high-rise luxury constructions concurrently – Shivabagh at Kadri, Altura at Bendoorwell, and Pristine at Chilimbi. It is also poised to launch BMK Sky Villa, a 24-story exclusive residential structure at Vas Lane with only one ultra-spacious apartment per floor. The firm has also employed its expertise to create budget-friendly projects such as Habitat154 at Derebail, making better-quality living affordable to the urban middle class.

Today Land Trades Builders & Developers is an ISO 9000:2015 certified firm with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. A leading property developer in Mangalore, Land Trades has completed 42 projects, including super-luxury skyscrapers, luxury apartments, and budget apartments, totalling 42.52 lakh sq. ft. Many of its residential projects enjoy the highest quality rankings from CRISIL.

In an era defined by a smart city landscape and a technologically savvy generation, Land Trades continues to be resilient in changing with the times and meeting the emerging needs of society with innovation and enthusiasm.

Rockstar Roopesh Shetty – Our Brand Ambassador

To embody our dynamic outlook, we are thrilled to introduce our brand ambassador, Rockstar Roopesh Shetty, winner of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 9. His youthful energy resonates with the spirit of Land Trades, which, like him, is celebrating 32 years of vibrant existence. We request you to welcome him as he makes his grand entry during this happy occasion.

Land Trades Property Show – Season 5

For the past four years, every December, we have hosted a Property Expo to showcase our new projects and provide personalized assistance to prospective homeowners. The fifth edition of this event will run from Sunday, December 17th to December 20th. The venue for this grand exhibition is Milestone25, located at Collector’s Gate, Balmatta, Mangalore. Prospective home buyers and visitors may explore our latest projects from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with enticing offers available on new property purchases. Customers can benefit from the attractive prices, on-the-spot offers, assured gifts through the ‘Spin & Win’ promotion on every booking, zero GST on select projects, and zero processing fees on home loans. The event will have home loan counters staffed by representatives from five major banks, including Karnataka Bank, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, and ICICI Bank, providing eligible buyers with financing and swift loan approval.

Land Trades wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.