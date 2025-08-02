Land Trades Hosts ‘Beyond Blueprint’ on August 2 in Mangaluru to Foster Industry-Academia Collaboration

Mangaluru: A unique seminar titled ‘Beyond Blueprint’ was hosted by Mangaluru’s leading real estate developer, Land Trades Builders & Developers, on Saturday, 2 August, at the Milestone 25 premises in Balmatta. The event, with the theme ‘Designing Futures, Building Realities’, was conceived as an industry-academia interface aimed at bridging the gap between educational institutions and the real estate sector. It sought to offer young professionals exposure to contemporary practices in design, engineering, and infrastructure development.

Organised in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Mangalore-Manipal Chapter, and the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India), Mangalore Centre, the event brought together architects, civil engineers, educators, and students on a common platform for intellectual exchange and professional development. Over 70 delegates attended the programme, including students from reputed institutions such as Nitte Engineering College, Nitte Institute of Architecture, P.A. College of Engineering, Srinivas School of Architecture, A.J. Institute of Engineering, Sahyadri College of Engineering, and St. Joseph Engineering College.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of Land Trades, K. Shrinath Hebbar, observed that true progress is not merely about creating building spaces, but about building people. “This seminar, Beyond Blueprint, is meant to serve as a platform for meaningful engagement to enable learning, spark dialogue, and inspire growth,” he said. He added that Land Trades, with its legacy of over three decades, views such initiatives as part of its ongoing commitment to support expertise in the next generation of professionals in urban development and construction.

Inauguration Ceremony

The programme was formally inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the lamp by the distinguished dignitaries. In his address, the Chief Guest, Architect Kumar Chandra, National Executive Committee Member of the Indian Institute of Architects and Member of the Council of Architecture, appreciated Land Trades’ social commitment in organizing this special outreach programme. “Every industry has its own requirements, and understanding them is crucial. This forum will enable students to gain valuable insights,” he said. Engineer Kalbhavi Rajendra Rao, National Secretary General of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India), stressed that deep involvement is the only way to truly understand one’s profession. “The experience you gain from the field is irreplaceable,” he remarked.

Architect Suprith Alva, Chairman of the IIA Mangalore-Manipal Chapter, urged young delegates to recognise and understand the gap between theory and practice. Engineer Ujwal D’Souza, Chairman of ACCE(I) Mangalore Centre, appreciated the efforts of the organisers in bringing together stalwarts from the industry to share their knowledge.

Keynote Session and Panel Discussion

The technical segment of the seminar began with a keynote session featuring presentations by leading professionals, each offering specialised insights from their respective domains. Architect M. Venkatesh Pai spoke on “The Lifecycle of a Project: From Site Selection to Handover.” Engineer Premananda Shenoy presented on “The Hidden Backbone: Why Structures Matter More Than You Think.” Engineer Anirudh Rao discussed “Site Execution: The PMC’s Role in Making It All Happen,” while Engineer Arun Prabha K.S. highlighted the topic “Future Mangalore: Urban Growth and High-Rise Development.”

The highlight of the day was a panel discussion on the theme “Shaping Cities, Shaping Careers”, moderated by Architect Shama Vazid. The distinguished panellists—Kalbhavi Rajendra Rao, M. Venkatesh Pai, Guulshan Roy, Dr. Premananda Shenoy, Arun Prabha K.S., and Anirudh Rao—delved into challenges such as topographical constraints, limited resources, and the need for revised CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) planning to enable the sustainable development of Mangalore city.

They also emphasised the need to reform engineering education by incorporating more practical training and mentorship from experienced professionals. The discussion highlighted the importance of upskilling, the growing role of private developers in shaping urban environments, and the emerging opportunities presented by Smart City initiatives.

An interactive Q&A session followed, during which students and young professionals posed insightful questions, drawing encouraging and informative responses from the panel.

Conclusion

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Architect Shama Vazid, who served as the Master of Ceremonies and moderated the panel discussion. Mementos were presented to all speakers and panellists in appreciation of their time and contribution.

With a legacy of over 33 years in real estate, Land Trades remains committed to contributing to society by creating platforms for students, educators, and professionals to exchange ideas, foster innovation, and inspire the change makers of tomorrow.