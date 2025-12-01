Land Trades Launches ‘ALTITUDE’ at Bendoorwell -An Exclusive 4BHK Sky-Villa Tower Redefining Privileged Living in Mangaluru
IGBC Green Building Certification
ALTITUDE stands as a benchmark for responsible luxury with its commitment to sustainable development. The project is IGBC Green Building Certified and has been meticulously designed to meet the highest standards of energy efficiency, water conservation, and eco-friendly living. With advanced features such as rainwater harvesting, solar power generation, organic waste management, sewage treatment systems, and optimized natural lighting and ventilation, ALTITUDE is expected to secure the prestigious IGBC Platinum Rating, the highest recognition awarded by the Indian Green Building Council. This reflects Land Trades’ dedication to creating homes that not only elevate lifestyle but also contribute to a healthier, environmentally conscious future.
Amenities Beyond Compare
The rooftop elevates leisure to the next level, featuring a private Infinity Swimming Pool overlooking the panoramic skyline of Mangaluru, offering residents an unmatched sky-high retreat.
ALTITUDE also embraces sustainability with rainwater harvesting, solar power installations, organic waste converter, sewage treatment plant, and borewell/open-well systems, ensuring responsible living without compromising comfort.
Security and safety are prioritized through round-the-clock professional security, discreet CCTV surveillance, modern fire-fighting systems, access-controlled entry, and advanced video door phones, ensuring complete peace of mind for every resident.
Exclusive premium client base
About Land Trades
Established in 1992 by first-generation entrepreneur K Shrinath Hebbar, Land Trades Builders & Developers has emerged as one of Mangaluru’s most respected real estate firms. An ISO 9000:2015 certified company with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades has pioneered premium residential layouts and high-rise apartment projects in the city.
The company boasts an impressive portfolio of 42 completed projects, delivering over 4,000 homes spanning 42.52 lakh sq. ft. of built-up space. Its ongoing projects include:
– SHIVABAGH: A 32-storey high-rise at Kadri with 142 luxury residences, including 3BHK, 4BHK, 5BHK apartments, and 6BHK duplexes.
– PRISTINE: A 37-storey skyscraper at Chilimbi with 102 premium 3BHK and 4BHK apartments overlooking the Arabian Sea.
– BMK SKY VILLA: A 24-storey tower at Vas Lane with 23 ultra-spacious vertical villas, each occupying an entire floor.
– MAHALAXMI: A 33-storey luxury residential development near Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple with 160 elegant 2BHK and 3BHK apartments.
– KRISHNA KUTEERA: A 14-storey residential development at Kadri Kambla
Road with 3BHK and 4BHK apartments.
– LAXMI GOVIND: A G+5 storey residential development at Alvares Road, Kadri, with elegant 2BHK and 3BHK apartments.
– SYNERGY (Commercial): A modern business complex at Yeyyadi Junction on Airport Road, catering to premium business ventures.
With an unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and timely delivery, Land Trades continues to be the top choice for home buyers in Mangaluru.