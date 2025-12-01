Land Trades Launches ‘ALTITUDE’ at Bendoorwell -An Exclusive 4BHK Sky-Villa Tower Redefining Privileged Living in Mangaluru

Continuing its legacy of pioneering super-luxury residential spaces, Land Trades Builders & Developers is set to introduce its newest statement project, ALTITUDE, at Bendoorwell, Mangaluru.

This milestone development marks yet another addition to the company’s portfolio of skyline landmarks. Rising 30 storeys on 64 cents of prime land, ALTITUDE offers 28 limited-edition Sky Villas, adopting the highly coveted one apartment per floor concept, a distinctive signature of fine living.

Following the resounding success of BMK Sky Villa at Vas Lane, which received exceptional market response and rapid premium bookings, Land Trades noted a continued demand for high-end, low-density luxury residences.

“Inspired by the appreciation for BMK Sky Villa and the requests from homeowners who desired similar exclusivity and scale, we are proud to launch ALTITUDE, a project that brings the private sky-home lifestyle to Bendoorwell. We are pleased to share that ALTITUDE has also received early interest ahead of formal launch,” says K Shrinath Hebbar.

Situated on 64 cents of prime land, Land Trades Altitude will be a unique standalone tower, featuring one exclusive home per floor. The spacious design provides a 360-degree panoramic view, offering residents a sense of mastery over their surroundings. Boasting a lavish 12′ premium floor height, each residence is adorned with a 29.9′ x 21′ living room with an expansive 6 balcony, four super spacious bedrooms with attached bathrooms and private balconies, a large kitchen with backup of wet kitchen and utility, and a separate servant room with toilet. All of which exemplify Land Trades’ commitment to the best luxury lifestyle.

IGBC Green Building Certification

ALTITUDE stands as a benchmark for responsible luxury with its commitment to sustainable development. The project is IGBC Green Building Certified and has been meticulously designed to meet the highest standards of energy efficiency, water conservation, and eco-friendly living. With advanced features such as rainwater harvesting, solar power generation, organic waste management, sewage treatment systems, and optimized natural lighting and ventilation, ALTITUDE is expected to secure the prestigious IGBC Platinum Rating, the highest recognition awarded by the Indian Green Building Council. This reflects Land Trades’ dedication to creating homes that not only elevate lifestyle but also contribute to a healthier, environmentally conscious future.

Amenities Beyond Compare

ALTITUDE is designed to deliver a truly world-class living experience with an exceptional blend of luxury, comfort, and thoughtful planning. The project includes private high-speed passenger elevators that open directly into your apartment, a Guest Lift, and a dedicated service lift, ensuring exclusivity and convenience. Covered parking is provided with EV charging provisions, while residents will enjoy a continuous water supply, reticulated gas connection, and 100% DG power backup for complete ease of living.

A double-height arrival lounge sets a grand tone on entry, while the centrally air-conditioned premium clubhouse offers a holistic lifestyle experience with a state-of-the-art gym, indoor games area, meditation and yoga studio, mini hall, and exclusive utility facilities.

The rooftop elevates leisure to the next level, featuring a private Infinity Swimming Pool overlooking the panoramic skyline of Mangaluru, offering residents an unmatched sky-high retreat. ALTITUDE also embraces sustainability with rainwater harvesting, solar power installations, organic waste converter, sewage treatment plant, and borewell/open-well systems, ensuring responsible living without compromising comfort.

In addition, the project is IGBC Green Building Certified and is expected to achieve the prestigious IGBC Platinum Rating, reaffirming Land Trades’ commitment to eco-friendly development and long-term environmental responsibility. Security and safety are prioritized through round-the-clock professional security, discreet CCTV surveillance, modern fire-fighting systems, access-controlled entry, and advanced video door phones, ensuring complete peace of mind for every resident. Exclusive premium client base

Land Trades enjoys an exclusive client base, including domestic buyers, doctors, business people, NRIs, professionals, and corporate houses. The firm’s premium positioning and excellent customer satisfaction track record ensure repeat purchases and positive references from existing residents. This loyal customer base reflects the brand’s commitment to quality, trust, and long-term value.

About Land Trades Established in 1992 by first-generation entrepreneur K Shrinath Hebbar, Land Trades Builders & Developers has emerged as one of Mangaluru’s most respected real estate firms. An ISO 9000:2015 certified company with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades has pioneered premium residential layouts and high-rise apartment projects in the city. The company boasts an impressive portfolio of 42 completed projects, delivering over 4,000 homes spanning 42.52 lakh sq. ft. of built-up space. Its ongoing projects include: – SHIVABAGH: A 32-storey high-rise at Kadri with 142 luxury residences, including 3BHK, 4BHK, 5BHK apartments, and 6BHK duplexes. – PRISTINE: A 37-storey skyscraper at Chilimbi with 102 premium 3BHK and 4BHK apartments overlooking the Arabian Sea. – BMK SKY VILLA: A 24-storey tower at Vas Lane with 23 ultra-spacious vertical villas, each occupying an entire floor. – MAHALAXMI: A 33-storey luxury residential development near Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple with 160 elegant 2BHK and 3BHK apartments. – KRISHNA KUTEERA: A 14-storey residential development at Kadri Kambla

Road with 3BHK and 4BHK apartments. – LAXMI GOVIND: A G+5 storey residential development at Alvares Road, Kadri, with elegant 2BHK and 3BHK apartments. – SYNERGY (Commercial): A modern business complex at Yeyyadi Junction on Airport Road, catering to premium business ventures. With an unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and timely delivery, Land Trades continues to be the top choice for home buyers in Mangaluru.

