Land Trades Property Show Season 6 Inaugurated

Mangalore: The stage is set for a thrilling three-day journey into the world of luxury real estate as the much-awaited Land Trades Property Show Season 6 opened today with a grand inauguration. The event, which runs from December 19th to 21st, is a golden opportunity for homebuyers, investors, and anyone looking to explore exceptional properties, all under one roof.

The inaugural ceremony, held at 11:00 AM, was graced by Mr. Jayanagaraja Rao, General Manager of Karnataka Bank, as the chief guest, alongside Mr. Vasant Herle R., Deputy General Manager, as the guest of honor. Mr. Jayanagaraja Rao lauded Land Trades for their success in organizing annual Property Show. “Mangalore’s real estate market is flourishing, and events like the Property Show bridge the gap between customers and developers, making it easier for people to find their dream homes,” he said.

Mr.Vasant Herle R. extended his well-wishes for the success of the show. Mrs. Jane Maria Saldanha, AGM at Karnataka Bank, and Mr. Harish Shetty, AGM at Kodialbail Branch, were the other dignitaries present. Mr. Padmanabh Shetty, General Manager of Land Trades, and Mrs. Sharmila Shetty, CFO, welcomed the guests with bouquets.

The show, taking place at the R Floor of Milestone25 Commercial Complex (Collector’s Gate Junction, Balmatta), is more than just an exhibition—it’s an experience. Homebuyers can explore Land Trades’ finest residential projects, including Altura (Bendoorwell), Shivabagh (Kadri), Pristine (Chilimbi), and Mahalaxmi (Alake). Exclusive pricing, on-the-spot deals, and exciting giveaways await visitors, including the chance to spin and win incredible prizes.

A standout feature of the show is the Experience Center, where visitors can delve into the meticulous craftsmanship, advanced construction processes, and innovative technologies that go into every Land Trades project. It’s an opportunity to get an inside look at what makes Land Trades a trusted name in Mangalore’s real estate landscape.

As part of the event, homebuyers will also have access to special financing options and fast-track home loan approvals from top-tier banks such as Karnataka Bank, SBI, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, HDFC, IDBI, LIC Housing Finance, and ICICI Bank. “This is the perfect platform for customers to explore our diverse range of projects, benefit from special deals, and get expert guidance from our team,” says Mr. K. Shrinath Hebbar, Proprietor of Land Trades Builders & Developers.

Whether you’re buying your first home or investing in a high-end property, the Land Trades Property Show Season 6 offers something for everyone. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to secure your dream property with exclusive deals and personalized assistance.

PROJECTS ON OFFER

High Rise Lifestyle Apartments – Redefining Luxury Living

With Mangaluru’s evolving lifestyle preferences, Land Trades has pioneered the concept of exclusive lifestyle apartments offering five-star amenities within secure apartment complexes. These projects offer premium facilities such as swimming pools, fully equipped gyms, saunas, Jacuzzis, and dedicated yoga and meditation rooms. Residents can also enjoy indoor games, outdoor sports facilities, children’s play zones, jogging tracks, and lush green spaces. The projects are equipped with high-speed elevators, plush entrance lobbies, CCTV surveillance, video door phones, modern fire safety systems, and spacious basement parking with EV charging points, ensuring convenience, security, and a superior lifestyle.

ALTURA: Set in the coveted Bendorewell area, this 32-storey high-rise offers 114 luxurious 3BHK and 4BHK apartments, each between 1,612 to 2,645 sq. ft. Residents enjoy exclusive privacy with only four units per floor. Amenities include a rooftop clubhouse with an infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Sea, a sky lounge, a gym, and a yoga room, ensuring a truly lavish lifestyle. Altura is set for completion in 2025.

SHIVABAGH: A 32-storey architectural marvel in Kadri, Shivabagh presents 142 spacious 3BHK to 6BHK apartments with sizes up to 6,912 sq. ft. Nestled amidst lush greenery across from Kanara Club, it offers extensive green spaces, sports courts, a jogging track, and a children’s park. With homes thoughtfully designed for maximum privacy, Shivabagh promises an ideal blend of luxury and convenience, completing in 2026.

PRISTINE: Rising 37 stories high in Ladyhill-Chilimbi, Pristine boasts 102 upscale 3BHK and 4BHK residences, each thoughtfully crafted for maximum privacy and excellent ventilation. Starting from the 12th floor, these homes offer panoramic Arabian Sea views, while premium commercial spaces on lower floors add value and convenience. Completion is anticipated in 2027.

MAHALAXMI: Located near the Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, this 33-storey residence on 1.5 acres features 160 well-designed 2BHK and 3BHK flats. With 60% of the area dedicated to landscaping and leisure amenities, it’s designed for those seeking a serene and luxurious lifestyle. Mahalaxmi will be ready in 2028.

Premium Residential Projects

· KRISHNA KUTEER: Situated in Kadri Kambla, this Ground + 14 storey project offers 27 premium 4BHK and 3BHK apartments, with only two homes per floor.

· LAXMI GOVIND: Situated in Kadri Alvares Road this project features 25 spacious and well-planned apartments, with four 3BHK and one 2BHK on each floor.

Commercial Spaces

· VIKRAM (Commercial): Situated near PVS Junction, it is the perfect place for premium outlets like showrooms, shops, boutiques, offices, and consultant chambers.

· SYNERGY (Commercial): Situated at Yeyyadi Junction on Airport Road, this complex has excellent features and facilities to support modern businesses.

Land Trades – The Leaders in Luxury Housing

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded by K. Shrinath Hebbar on October 28, 1992. An ISO 9000:2015 certified firm with a DA2 Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangaluru before venturing into apartment construction in 2008. Over the years, it has become one of the leading property developers in the city, with several iconic projects to its credit. The firm has completed 42 residential projects, totaling 3,500 homes and 42.52 lakh sq ft of built-up area. Notable completed projects include Solitaire, Maurishka Palace, Sai Grandeur, Atlantis, Nakshatra, Habitat One54, and Milestone25.

Connect with Land Trades. Call +91 8882777444

LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor, Shop No.514,

Collector’s Gate Junction, Balmatta,

Mangalore – 575001

Landline: 0824-2425424, 2423866

E-Mail: info@landtrades.in

www.landtrades.in