AIR INDIA EXPRESS INTRODUCES DIRECT FLIGHTS FROM MANGALURU TO DELHI, PUNE, AND SINGAPORE

AIR INDIA EXPRESS EXPANDS KARNATAKA CONNECTIVITY BY 25%; INTRODUCES DIRECT FLIGHTS FROM MANGALURU TO DELHI, PUNE, AND SINGAPORE

The largest international operator from Mangaluru now connects the city directly to Singapore, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and eight destinations in the Middle East.

Mangaluru: Air India Express is enhancing Karnataka’s air connectivity with a remarkable 25% growth in operations this winter, increasing weekly flights from 380 last year to over 475 this season. This significant expansion includes the launch of three new direct routes from Mangaluru, connecting the vibrant port city to Delhi, Pune, and, for the first time, Singapore.

Beginning January 4, 2025, Air India Express will operate two direct flights every Saturday from Mangaluru to Pune, followed by twice-weekly flights to Singapore starting January 21, 2025, and daily direct flights to Delhi starting February 1, 2025. Additionally, starting February 15, 2025, the airline will double the frequency on the Mangaluru-Mumbai route, offering two flights daily. Bookings are now open on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, and other major booking channels.

Flight Schedule from January 4, 2025 (All timings are local)

Departure Airport Arrival Airport Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency

Mangaluru Pune 08:00, 18:30 09:25, 20:00 2x Saturday

Pune Mangaluru 09:55, 20:35 11:40, 22:05 2x Saturday

Flight Schedule from January 21, 2025 (All timings are local)

Mangaluru Singapore 05:55 13:25 Tuesday, Friday

Singapore Mangaluru 14:25 16:55 Tuesday, Friday

Flight Schedule from 1 February 2025 (All timings are local)

Mangaluru Delhi 06:40 09:35 Daily

Delhi Mangaluru 06:40 09:35 Daily

Flight Schedule from 15 February 2025 – including the additional flight (All timings are local)

Mangaluru Mumbai 07:55, 14:40 09:50, 16:25 2 x Daily

Mumbai Mangaluru 05:45, 12:30 07:15, 14:05 2 x Daily

Commenting on the increased presence in Karnataka and the launch of the three new routes from Mangaluru, Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India Express, said, “We take pride in being the first airline to operate direct flights from Mangaluru to Singapore while introducing conveniently timed services to Delhi and Pune. These routes will support commerce and tourism, further boosting Mangaluru’s status as an industrial and cultural hub. The addition of one of our brand-new aircraft, adorned with a livery inspired by Karnataka’s traditional Kasuti embroidery, reflects our dedication to showcasing the region’s rich heritage while delivering unmatched Indian hospitality.”

Travellers from Mangaluru can now access self-connect itineraries via the airline’s Virtual Interline platform, “AIX Connect,” enabling connections between Air India Express and partner airline Scoot to destinations across Australia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and more via Singapore.

Additionally, travellers can book end-to-end holiday packages, including accommodation, transport, and activities, through Air India Express’s ‘Xpress Holidays’ platform, offering specially curated deals. ‘Xpress Holidays’ can be accessed under the Product and Services section on the airline’s website while booking flights to Delhi, Dubai, Mumbai, Pune, Singapore, and other destinations.

Air India Express operates over 415 weekly flights from Bengaluru—its largest domestic station. Recent additions include the commencement of Bengaluru–Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) and Bengaluru – Indore services, and the upcoming launch of Bengaluru–Amritsar and Bengaluru–Dammam routes on December 27, 2024, and January 1, 2025, respectively. The airline also announced Bengaluru–Patna flights from January 15, 2025, and increased its Bengaluru–Abu Dhabi services to daily operations.

Air India Express’ winter schedule across its expanding network has grown by 30% from last year, supported by the airline’s growing fleet, which now includes over 90 aircraft. This winter, the airline will operate more than 400 daily flights compared to over 325 daily flights during the same period last year. The enhanced schedule includes a recent significant milestone of over 50 destinations, adding Bangkok, Dimapur, and Patna to the expanded network.

From Mangaluru: Air India Express operates 58 weekly flights from Mangaluru connecting directly to four domestic destinations: Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, and nine international destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, and Singapore. The airline also offers one-stop itineraries connecting Mangaluru to 22 domestic destinations including Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

From Delhi: Air India Express operates 308 weekly flights from Delhi connecting directly to 17 domestic destinations including Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Surat and four international destinations: Bahrain, Dammam, Muscat, and Sharjah. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 13 domestic destinations: Agartala, Chennai, Dimapur, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Patna, Sri Vijaya Puram, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam and seven international destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Riyadh.

From Pune: Air India Express operates 75 weekly flights from Pune connecting directly to nine domestic destinations including Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mangaluru, and internationally to Bangkok. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 19 domestic destinations: Agartala, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jammu, Kozhikode, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Sri Vijaya Puram, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam and nine international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Salalah, Sharjah, and Singapore.