Land Trades to Showcase Mangaluru’s Finest Homes at India Property Show Dubai 2025

For countless NRI Mangalureans, owning a home in their beloved hometown is more than an investment; it’s an emotional milestone. Land Trades, Mangaluru’s premier property developer, continues to turn this aspiration into reality with its portfolio of luxury apartments, landmark skyscrapers, and customer-first reputation.

With 43 completed projects and 4,000+ delighted homeowners, Land Trades has earned the trust of the global Mangalurean community. Now, the brand is set to present an exciting new lineup of lifestyle homes at the India Property Show Dubai 2025, to be held on December 6 and 7 at The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road. Visitors can meet the team at Stall No. 18 from 10 am to 8 pm.

Strong NRI Connect

Owning a home in Mangaluru continues to be a priority for many NRIs, particularly those settled in the Gulf. Land Trades has emerged as a preferred choice among NRI Mangalureans.

“Mangalureans in Dubai are familiar with international standards of living and expect similar quality back home. Our upcoming projects reflect that expectation with high concept designs and modern lifestyle amenities,” said K. Shrinath Hebbar, Proprietor of Land Trades Builders & Developers.

Over the years, Land Trades has built its reputation on a foundation of quality, transparency and timely delivery. The brand is widely regarded for its 100% legal compliance and multi-layered quality checks during construction, ensuring zero-defect outcomes. With a tradition of lifetime after-sales support, the company continues to be one of the most dependable names in Mangaluru’s real estate sector. Its growing portfolio of upscale developments reflects a strong focus on smart living, modern amenities and prime urban locations.

The highlight of the Dubai showcase will be Land Trades’ new premium launches, including Altitude at Bendoorwell, a 30-storey sky-villament tower set on 64 cents of prime land and featuring 28 exclusive 4BHK sky villaments. The project is IGBC Green Building Certified, designed around energy efficiency, water conservation and eco-friendly living, setting a new benchmark for responsible luxury. Other new offerings include Expertise Enclave at Monkey Stand, Jeppu and Durga Mahal at Mannagudda, each designed to offer a blend of comfort, convenience and elevated lifestyle experiences. In addition, the company will feature five major ongoing skyscraper developments: Altura at Bendoorwell, Shivabagh at Kadri, Pristine at Chilimbi, BMK Sky Villa at Vas Lane, and Mahalaxmi near Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, all redefining the skyline with modern architecture and panoramic views.

New Launches & Premium Offerings

Land Trades will highlight several new developments at the Dubai event, including:

New Residential Projects

Altitude, Bendoorwell – A 30-storey luxury tower spread across 64 cents, featuring 28 exclusive 4BHK sky-villament apartments. The IGBC-certified project emphasises sustainable design, energy efficiency, and responsible luxury.

Ongoing Skyscraper Projects

Pristine, Chilimbi – A 37-storey tower comprising 102 sea-facing 3BHK and 4BHK apartments.

Commercial Developments

Vikram, PVS Junction – A newly completed Commercial Complex ideal for boutiques, offices, and showrooms.

A Reputation Built Over Three Decades

Established in 1992, Land Trades Builders & Developers is an ISO 9001:2015 certified firm with a DA2 Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. The company has delivered over 43.52 lakh sq. ft. of residential and commercial space and is known for its transparency, timely delivery, and multi-stage quality assurance. Lifelong after-sales support remains one of its key strengths.

Key past projects include Solitaire, Maurishka Palace, Sai Grandeur, Atlantis, Nakshatra, Habitat One54, and Milestone25, among others.

To connect with Land Trades in Dubai, contact the WhatsApp number: +91 9880742159.

Mangaluru Office:

Land Trades Builders & Developers

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor,

Collectors Gate Junction, Balmatta

Mangaluru – 575001

Phone: +91 8882777444 | 9880742159 | 9845084866 | 9886199769

E-mail: sales@landtrades.in

Visit website: www.landtrades.in