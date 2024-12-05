Land Trades to Showcase Premium Choices to NRI Home buyers in Qatar and Dubai this Weekend

Mangalore: Land Trades Builders and Developers, Mangalore’s premier property developers, have always been at the forefront in offering the most luxurious choices to NRI homebuyers. Now, the firm is all set to showcase its latest premium residential projects to the Mangalorean NRI community at two premium property expos in Qatar and Dubai this weekend. Take time off to explore the choices and go home with exclusive deals and specialized NRI services.

Indian Property Fair Qatar, Dec. 6th and 7th, 2024

Qatar’s finest Indian property show is back with a bang! Visit the Land Trades stall at this much awaited event taking place at Manar A & B Expo Halls at Crowne Plaza Doha – The Business Park Hotel on December 6th and 7th, 2024. The expo is open from 01:30 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday and 11:00 AM to 07:00 PM on Saturday. The very latest exclusive luxury housing options in Mangalore await your attention!

Dubai Property Expo, Dec. 7th and 8th, 2024

Dubai Property Expo is the event to look forward to for Mangaloreans eager to find the dream homes. The expo will take place at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Salahuddin Road, Deira – Dubai from December 7th and 8th, 2024, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM. Visit Land Trades at Stall No. A-10 and check out the string glamorous new projects for you to choose from.

Land Trades’ High Rise Projects: Redefining the Skyline of Mangalore

ALTURA: Set in the coveted Bendorewell area, this 32-storey high-rise offers 114 luxurious 3BHK and 4BHK apartments, each between 1,612 to 2,645 sq. ft. Residents enjoy exclusive privacy with only four units per floor. Amenities include a Rooftop Club House with an infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Sea, a sky lounge, gym, and yoga room, ensuring a truly lavish lifestyle. Altura is set for completion in 2025.

SHIVABAGH: A 32-storey architectural marvel in Kadri, Shivabagh presents 142 spacious 3BHK to 6BHK apartments with sizes up to 6,912 sq. ft. Nestled amidst lush greenery across from Kanara Club, it offers extensive green spaces, sports courts, a jogging track, and a children’s park. With homes thoughtfully designed for maximum privacy, Shivabagh promises an ideal blend of luxury and convenience, completing in 2026.

PRISTINE: Rising 37 stories high in Ladyhill-Chilimbi, Pristine boasts 102 upscale 3BHK and 4BHK residences, each thoughtfully crafted for privacy and ventilation. Starting from the 12th floor, these homes offer panoramic Arabian Sea views, while premium commercial spaces on lower floors add value and convenience. Completion is anticipated in 2027.

MAHALAXMI: Located near the Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, this 33-storey residence on 1.5 acres features 160 well-designed 2BHK and 3BHK flats. With 60% of the area dedicated to landscaping and leisure amenities, it’s designed for those seeking a serene and luxurious lifestyle. Mahalaxmi will be ready in 2028.

Premium Residential Projects

· KRISHNA KUTEER: Situated in Kadri Kambla, this Ground + 14 storey project offers 27 premium 4BHK and 3BHK apartments, with only two homes per floor. Few flats are available for booking.

· LAXMI GOVIND: Situated in Kadri Alvares Road this project features 25 spacious and well-planned apartments, with four 3BHK and one 2BHK on each floor.

Commercial Spaces

· VIKRAM (Commercial): Situated near PVS Junction, it is the perfect place for premium outlets like showrooms, shops, boutiques, offices, and consultant chambers.

· SYNERGY (Commercial): Situated at Yeyyadi Junction on Airport Road, this complex has excellent features and facilities to support modern businesses.

A Legacy of Excellence and Innovation

Leading the Skyline: Land Trades is Mangalore’s only developer currently building five skyscrapers at once.

ISO 9001 : 2015: Bureau Veritas, one of the worlds leading certification body, has awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification for project management and promotion of Residential and Commercial properties.

CRISIL DA2 Grading: The first in Mangalore to achieve this, reflecting unmatched transparency and quality.

Trusted Certifications: Voluntary Star Ratings from CRISIL for flagship projects like Solitaire (7 Stars), Maurishka Palace (7 Stars), and Atlantis (6 Stars).

Unwavering Quality: The first to adopt rigorous quality standards for all construction materials, ensuring durability and safety.

Future-Ready Lifestyle: Pioneers of luxurious, smart-living apartments that blend opulence with cutting-edge technology.

Reliable Track Record: Completed 25 housing layouts and 42 residential apartment projects.

A Unique, Green Living Experience

With 60% or more of each property reserved for greenery and recreation, Land Trades ensures a harmonious blend of luxury and sustainability. Its projects feature thoughtful landscaping, dedicated sports areas, jogging paths, and play spaces for children. Eco-friendly initiatives, like rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment, and waste management systems, also ensure a sustainable living environment that fully adheres to Vastu principles.

Quality Assurance You Can Trust

Land Trades takes pride in its commitment to quality, from securing CRISIL ratings to partnering with elite contractors like MFar Constructions. This commitment has earned the company its CRISIL DA2 Real Estate Developer Rating, underscoring its dedication to on-time project completion and robust quality management.

Customer Delight

Land Trades boasts a wide spectrum of clients across various social strata. In addition to domestic buyers, the firm is especially favored by NRIs, professionals, and corporate houses. The premium positioning of the firm and its exemplary customer satisfaction track record ensure repeat purchases and strong referrals from existing residents. The firm maintains an impeccable record of perfect documentation, with all projects featuring clear title deeds and occupancy certificates upon project completion, making homeownership a seamless experience for customers.

Land Trades – The Leaders in Luxury Housing

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded by K. Shrinath Hebbar on October 28, 1992. An ISO 9000:2015 certified firm with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangaluru before venturing into apartment construction in 2008. Over the years, it has become one of the leading property developers in the city, with several iconic projects to its credit. The firm has completed 42 residential projects, totaling 3,500 homes and 42.52 lakh sq ft of built-up area.

Land Trades enjoys an impeccable 32 year legacy of transparency, reliability and on-time delivery, making it the best choice for Mangalorean NRIs. Says K. Shrinath Hebbar, the firm’s proprietor, “The NRI community has been a pillar of strength to us all these years. Now, the robust economic growth and rapid technological advancements have opened the market for premium infrastructure. We are pleased to respond to the emerging needs with ultra-luxury projects that meet international standards and appeal to NRI customers.”

CONNECT WITH LAND TRADES. WHATSAPP +91 9880742159 / 9845084866

LAND TRADES BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS

“Milestone25”, 5th Floor, Shop No.514, Collector’s Gate Junction, Balmatta, Mangalore – 575001

Call: 8882777444, 0824-2425424, 2423866

E-Mail: info@landtrades.in

www.landtrades.in



