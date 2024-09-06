Land Trades Unveils Krishna Kuteera: Mangalore’s New Residential Landmark on Kadri Kambla Road

Mangalore: Continuing its tradition of offering premium residential options in Mangalore, Land Trades Builders and Developers, the city’s premier property developers, proudly announce the launch of ‘Krishna Kuteera’, a new location for those who seek peaceful living. The project is formally launched with a Bhoomi Pooja on Friday, September 6, 2024.

Nestled amidst serene greenery in the tranquil Kadri Kambla locality, Krishna Kuteera is a Ground + 14 storey marvel of architecture that offers a perfect blend of modern living and old-world charm. The project features 27 spacious apartments, with only two premium apartments per floor, with 4BHK and 3BHK options, supported by a wide range of luxury features and facilities.

“We have conceptualized Krishna Kuteera as a serene abode in a peaceful locality where residents can enjoy excellent facilities, with all the conveniences of life close at hand.

This is limited edition apartments designed for peaceful and quality living” says K. Shrinath Hebbar, Managing Director of the company.

Born of a Tradition of Excellence

Krishna Kuteera is part of a series of high-profile residential projects currently promoted by Land Trades Builders & Developer, who are the only property developer in the city with five simultaneous high-rise projects under construction, including Altura at Bendoowell, Shivabag at Kadri, Pristine at Chilimbi, BMK Sky Villa at Vas Lane, and Mahalaxmi near Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple at Alake Kudroli. These projects follow the company’s success with earlier milestone developments such as Solitaire at Hat Hill, Maurishka Palace at Kadri Kambla, Sai Grandeur at Jail Road, and Atlantis at Bendoorwell. Now in its 32nd year, Land Trades enjoys a stellar reputation for crafting high-quality apartments for the modern generation.

Prime Location, Ultimate Convenience

Strategically located at Kadri Kambla, Krishna Kuteera ensures you are always close to life’s essentials. With markets, schools, colleges, places of worship, shopping areas, public transport, and hospitals just a stone’s throw away, your daily needs are met with ease and convenience.

Quality Lifestyle made Affordable

Krishna Kuteera is a meticulously designed Ground + 14 storey structure, ensuring a harmonious lifestyle amidst ample greenery and appealing landscaping. The residential complex offers 4BHK apartments of 3118 Sq. Ft. and 3BHK apartments of 2014 Sq. Ft. on each floor. The construction is designed to provide ample space and natural light.

An epitome of elegance and tranquility, Krishna Kuteera features state-of-the-art amenities, including ample parking on the ground floor and two spacious basements, as well as a fully equipped gymnasium and fitness center on the first floor. With only one apartment in each wing, residents will enjoy greater exclusivity and privacy with only 2 apartments per floor.

Experience the charm and serenity of Krishna Kuteera – where modern luxury meets a rich ambiance, and every moment is made enjoyable.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

• Entrance lobby / visitor’s lounge and security room

• Two elevators with 13-passenger capacity each

• Gymnasium and fitness centre on the first floor

• Sheltered community space on the roof top.

• Reticulated gas connection

• 100% power backup with generator

• Electronic surveillance cameras

• 24×7 security with intercom connectivity to all flats

• Rainwater harvesting system

• Bore well / open well along with municipal water connection

• Underground sump tank and overhead water tank with pump

• Water Treatment Plant (WTP)

• Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) – treated water for flush and gardening

• Bio-organic Waste Converter (OWC)

• Provision for EV charging points

Customer Satisfaction at its Best

With 32 years of industry experience and technical expertise, Land Trades ensures thorough project conceptualization based on a precise understanding of contemporary customer needs. Adhering to best industry practices, high-quality inputs, a reliable vendor base, and top service providers guarantee flawless project execution. The designs fully adhere to Vastu principles. The firm has an impeccable track record of completing projects on time and delivering them promptly. Perfect documentation, clear title deeds, and occupancy certificates upon completion, along with compliance with all mandatory regulations by MCC and RERA, ensure a hassle-free home ownership experience.

Land Trades projects are prioritized by banks and NBFCs for easy loan sanctions and are favored by a diverse clientele, including NRI customers, professionals, and corporate houses. The firm’s premium positioning, transparent transactions, excellent customer service, after-sales support, and prompt maintenance ensure high customer satisfaction, leading to repeat purchases and positive references from existing residents.

Land Trades – The 100% Choice

The Land Trades brand is synonymous with high-quality apartment living in Mangalore, featuring modern architecture, design, and construction by global professionals. The company is known for its 100% transparent work ethic, 100% legal compliance, and 100% on-time delivery. Its dedicated multi-layered quality checks during construction ensure zero-defect end products. Its long-standing tradition of unlimited lifetime after-sales support makes them the most reliable choice for any prospective homebuyer.

About Land Trades

Land Trades Builders & Developers was founded as a start-up enterprise by Sri K. Shrinath Hebbar on October 28, 1992. An ISO 9000:2015 certified firm with a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL, Land Trades pioneered the concept of residential layouts in Mangaluru before venturing into apartment construction in 2008. Over the years, it has emerged as one of the leading property developers in the city, with several iconic projects to its credit. The firm has completed 42 residential projects, adding up to 3,500 homes and 42.52 lakh sq ft of built-up area.

Land Trades Under-Construction Projects at Glance

• ALTURA: A 32-storey high-rise project situated at Bendorewell. It comprises 114 3BHK and 4BHK apartments for those who desire the joy of living in Bendoor.

• PRISTINE: A 37-storey skyscraper project situated at Chilimbi, comprising 102 3BHK and 4BHK apartments offering a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

• SHIVABAGH: A 32-storey skyscraper project in Kadri-Shivabagh with 142 3BHK, 4BHK, 5BHK apartments and 6BHK duplexes, featuring a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea and 60% open space.

• BMK SKY VILLA: A 24-storey high-rise situated in Vas Lane with 23 exclusive super-spacious vertical villas (one home per floor). Facilities include a clubhouse on the first floor and an infinity pool on the terrace.

• MAHALAXMI: A 33-storey luxury residential development with 162 spacious 2BHK and 3BHK flats supported with high-end facilities near Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple.

• VIKRAM (Commercial): Situated near PVS Junction, it is the perfect place for premium outlets like showrooms, shops, boutiques, offices, and consultant chambers.

• SYNERGY (Commercial): A new business complex with excellent features and facilities to support modern business ventures at Yeyyadi Junction on Airport Road.

