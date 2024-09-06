Utsav: Unity in Diversity – FMCI Celebrates Ethnic Day with a Vibrant Procession and Cultural Showcase

Mangalore: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) hosted a grand Ethnic Day celebration titled “Utsav: Unity in Diversity,” bringing together students and faculty from all its educational institutions. The event began with a vibrant procession at 2 PM from Carmel Hostel grounds and culminated in a lively cultural programme at the Father Muller Convention Centre at 3:30 PM.

The procession was a spectacle of color and tradition, featuring large dancing dolls, traditional coastal instruments like the chende, and the voje, a traditional Catholic coastal ceremony. Participants included students, faculty, priests from the management, and members of the management committee.

The stage programme commenced with an introduction by the emcee, Dr. Tanya Lashkara Mohanraj, a Postgraduate in Orthopaedics from the 2023 batch. The event opened with a prayer dance by students of Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCON), followed by the screening of a short film created by students of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College (FMHMC), which captured the essence of the celebration.

Mr. Akhil Monteiro, President of the FMHMC Student Council, extended a warm welcome, followed by the heads of various institutions officially inaugurating the event. The programme also coincided with Teacher’s Day, and Mr. Ajay Kadri, an MBBS student from the 2020 batch, delivered heartfelt wishes, with a response from Dr. Leo Tauro, Professor of General Surgery.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, addressed the gathering with a powerful message on diversity and unity, emphasizing the importance of humanity as a unifying force. He spoke about the greatness of the institution, Teacher’s Day, and the culture of love and inclusiveness that FMCI embodies.

The highlight of the event was the cultural performances by the seven educational institutions under FMCI. The performances showcased India’s rich cultural heritage through dance, skits, and tableaux. The band, featuring the choir of the students of Father Muller Medical College and talented musicians, enthralled the audience with songs in multiple languages, covering genres from slow romantic tunes to fast dance numbers. A surprise performance by the priests of the management, who sang Konkani songs in traditional mundu and shirts, added a special touch to the evening.

The winners of the Ethnic Day competitions to whom the prizes were handed over by Director Designate FMCI and Administrator of FMHMC&H Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo were:

• Procession: Father Muller Nursing College, Thumbay

• Cultural Stage Programme:

o Second Runners-up: Father Muller Nursing College, Thumbay

o First Runners-up: Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing)

o Winners: Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College, Derlakatte

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Pearl Joanita Fernandes, a student of the MPT 2023 batch, marking the end of a day filled with unity, celebration, and cultural pride.