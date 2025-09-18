Landmark Survey of Gender Minorities and Former Devadasis Commences in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: In a historic move, Dakshina Kannada is witnessing the first-ever baseline survey of gender minorities and former Devadasis, conducted under the aegis of the Karnataka State Women Development Corporation. The initiative, unprecedented in both Dakshina Kannada and the state of Karnataka, was launched at the District Wenlock Hospital on September 18.

This survey follows the state-wide launch of a similar initiative in Bengaluru on September 15th by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, focusing on gathering comprehensive data on the transgender community. The survey aims to collect vital information pertaining to the education, employment, and housing status of individuals within the community.

On September 18th, members of the transgender community congregated at the District Wenlock Hospital to participate in the survey. The exercise is slated to continue for a period of 45 days, encouraging all members of the LGBTQIA+ community to come forward and register. Trained transgender individuals have been equipped with tablets to facilitate the data collection process within their respective communities.

Women Development Corporation officer Bhavya emphasized the importance of inclusivity. “We have commenced the survey of transgender individuals, and we encourage those who are not yet registered to participate to avail themselves of the government facilities. The trained surveyors will gather detailed information to facilitate access to education, employment, and housing.”

Sanjana Chalavadi, President of Parivarthana Charitable Trust, expressed her gratitude on the occasion. “We are immensely pleased that the government has finally initiated this baseline survey of transgender people. Our founder, Violet Pereira, fondly known as Mom, envisioned a future where the community had access to government facilities, and she dedicated herself to this cause. This survey brings us closer to realizing her dream, and we anticipate improved access to government provisions as a result.” Chalavadi urged all members of the LGBTQIA+ community, including lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders, queer/questioning individuals, intersex persons, and asexual individuals, to actively participate in the survey.

Nikhila, President of Navasahaja, echoed these sentiments, lauding the government’s initiative. “This survey is a welcome step. While the Karnataka government possesses extensive data on animal populations, a similar effort for the transgender community has been lacking. We urge all transgender individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender expression, to come forward and participate.”

Transgender Surveyor Honey expressed her gratitude to the state government, highlighting the historical disparity in data collection. “The government has conducted caste censuses and collected data on males and females, and even animals,” Honey stated. “However, comprehensive data on transgender individuals has been absent, depriving us of government facilities. This survey marks a turning point, enabling community members to access proper education, jobs, and housing facilities. We thank the state government for initiating this crucial survey and encourage all unregistered individuals to participate.”

The survey is being conducted across 15 districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Koppala, Raichur, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Ballari, Yadgir, and Kalaburgi. This undertaking marks a significant milestone, representing the first instance in Karnataka’s history where government officials and members of the transgender community are collaborating to conduct a comprehensive survey of the LGBTQIA+ population.