Landslide of rocks hits vehicle in Himachal; 6-month-old infant among 13 killed

Shimla: A massive landslide of rocks dislocated from a mountain hit a Tata Sumo with 15 people onboard in Himachal Pradesh’s remote, rugged Pangi Valley in Lahaul-Spiti district on Friday, killing 13 people, including a six-month-old infant.

The area has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past many days. The vehicle caught fire after it came under debris of the mountain that collapsed near Karunallah on the Udaipur-Pangi road. Two passengers managed to survive as they jumped out of the vehicle moments before it was crushed. The vehicle was on its way from Kullu to Pangi.

Deputy Commissioner Kiran Badana told the media that 15 people, comprising the driver, were travelling in the vehicle that was heading towards Pangi Valley through the Udaipur-Killar road, which was closed for traffic for a day earlier owing to landslides. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel launched the rescue operation immediately after the incident.

Bharmour legislator Janak Raj said the Deputy Commissioners of Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti had been asked to speed up rescue and relief operations.

According to the police, owing to the closure of the Udaipur-Killar road on the previous day, all the passengers were stuck in Tindi. After the road was reopened, the vehicle left for Pangi.

Pangi Resident Commissioner Amandeep Singh said rescue teams from the Lahaul and Spiti Police, along with local administration personnel, rushed to the spot. The Killar-Udaipur road, which passes through the remote Chamba region, is prone to landslides and rockfalls, especially during monsoon.

Rescue operations were challenging amid inclement weather and falling debris. The administration has appealed to the public not to believe in any kind of unverified information or rumours and to rely on information from the administration.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in several districts till July 26.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu expressed grief over the death of 13 people. The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti to proceed immediately to the incident site and supervise the rescue and relief operations.

He also asked the Deputy Commissioner to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and the best of treatment to the injured. He wished speedy recovery to the injured.