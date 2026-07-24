Bihar: Internet suspended in Muzaffarpur, 15 held in Jehanabad

Patna: The Bihar administration has stepped up security measures following recent incidents of unrest and violence reported from different parts of the state.

In separate developments, the Home Department ordered a temporary suspension of internet services in parts of Muzaffarpur to prevent the spread of rumours. At the same time, senior police officials reviewed the law‑and‑order situation in Jehanabad after violence during a student protest.

Acting on the recommendation of the Muzaffarpur district administration, the Home Department ordered a temporary suspension of internet‑based social media and messaging services in the Town‑1 and Town‑2 police sub‑divisions of Muzaffarpur.

According to the order issued by the Special Branch of the Home Department, the restrictions will remain in force from 12:30 p.m. on July 24 until 10:00 a.m. on July 26.

The decision was taken following a report submitted by the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), who expressed concern that anti‑social elements could use social media platforms to circulate objectionable, misleading or inflammatory content capable of disturbing public order.

Under the order, access to around 24 social networking and messaging platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp and Instagram, has been restricted. The transmission of messages, photographs, videos and other digital content through these platforms will remain suspended during the specified period.

However, internet services required for authorised government and official administrative work have been exempted to ensure that essential public services continue uninterrupted.

The Home Department said the temporary restrictions are intended to prevent the spread of rumours, provocative content or material that could aggravate communal or law‑and‑order situations. Authorities have appealed to citizens not to circulate unverified information and to cooperate in maintaining peace.

Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG) of the Magadh Range, Vikas Vaibhav, visited Jehanabad following the large‑scale violence that erupted during a student protest, during which protesters allegedly vandalised property and attacked the District Magistrate’s residence.

The IG inspected the affected locations and reviewed the situation with district police officials.

Speaking after the inspection, Vikas Vaibhav said that while peaceful protest is a constitutional and democratic right, violence, vandalism, destruction of government property and taking the law into one’s own hands cannot be tolerated.

He stated that several police personnel were injured during the clashes and that police had to fire multiple rounds in the air to bring the situation under control after the violence escalated.

According to the IG, 15 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. He said efforts are continuing to identify other alleged participants through CCTV footage, video recordings and other available evidence.

The senior police officer emphasised that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found responsible for inciting violence, damaging public property or disrupting law and order.