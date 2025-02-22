Language row sparks tension in K’taka border district as RTC conductor attacked

Bengaluru: Tension prevailed in the border district of Belagavi on Saturday following the assault on an RTC bus conductor by a group of people for asking them to speak in Kannada.

Kannada organisations staged a protest and blocked the Belagavi-Bagalkot road, demanding that the police take action against those who attacked the bus conductor.

The assault had taken place on Friday in Belagavi district.

The police forcibly removed Kannada activists, including women, who were protesting, and took them to an undisclosed location.

Reacting to the incident, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated in Bengaluru on Saturday that those living in Karnataka should learn Kannada. He added that while people can speak their mother tongue, Marathi, they must also speak Kannada in Karnataka.

“All parties should condemn such incidents,” he said.

The assault took place near the Balekundri region on an RTC bus traveling from CBT to Sulebhavi. The conductor, Mahadevappa Hukkeri, had questioned a boy traveling with a free ticket meant for women. During the argument, the boy responded in Marathi, and the conductor asked him to speak in Kannada.

Following this, the girl accompanying the boy and a group of other boys assaulted the conductor, insisting that he should learn Marathi.

Previously, the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) engaged in large-scale violence over language issues. They won elections and even prevented the Kannada flag from being hoisted at the Belagavi City Corporation. However, the situation has changed now, Minister Reddy stated.

The incident took a serious turn when the minor girl involved in the alleged assault filed a POCSO case against the conductor, accusing him of misbehaviour. The Marihala police have registered the case.

Speaking about the development, Belagavi Police Commissioner Lada Martin stated that both a complaint and counter-complaints have been filed regarding the bus conductor attack case.

“The minor girl has filed a POCSO case, and the police are investigating the matter. We need to ascertain the truth through the investigation,” he said.

Reacting to the case, Minister for PWD and Belagavi district incharge Satish Jarkiholi stated that he would respond once the police investigation report is available.

Bus conductor Mahadevappa Hukkeri, responding to the POCSO charges against him, questioned the timing of the complaint.

“If I had misbehaved with the girl, they should have immediately filed a complaint. Why did they wait until after I lodged an assault complaint against them? I have a track record of 18 years of service and have never misbehaved,” he claimed.

T.A. Narayana Gowda, state President, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike stated, “Marathi youths have brutally assaulted a bus conductor named Mahadevappa simply because he spoke in Kannada and did not speak in Marathi. This is absolutely unacceptable under any circumstances. The Belagavi police must arrest every individual involved in this attack on Mahadev and send them to jail. If they fail to take action, the consequences will be severe.”

“Kannadigas are peace-loving and harmonious people. However, that does not mean we will tolerate unprovoked attacks by language fanatics. After failing in their attempts to seize Belagavi, these desperate fanatics have now resorted to cowardly attacks on Kannadigas. If the police do not take strict action against them, the anger of Kannadigas will erupt. To prevent such conflicts, these hooligans must be arrested immediately,” he demanded.

“We wish Mahadevappa a speedy recovery. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike stands firmly with him. Our Belagavi district president, Deepak Gudaganatti, along with other office-bearers, has already met Mahadevappa to console and support him. KSRTC drivers and conductors need not be discouraged by this incident, nor should they fear such cowards,” Gowda stated.

“Anyone living on Karnataka’s land must learn Kannada and integrate as Kannadigas. If anyone attempts to impose their language and resort to violence, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike will teach them a fitting lesson. This is my clear warning,” he warned.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter and past violent incidents over the language row in the region, the Karnataka police have beefed up security in sensitive areas.



