Lavi Ganjimat and Bajpe Parish bag Raknno Award

Mangaluru: Lavi Ganjimat a renowned Konknni writer and ‘Amche Sheth’ Parish magazine from St Joseph church Bajpe were awarded ‘Raknno Sahithi Prashasthi -2024’ and ‘Raknno Athyuththam Firgoz Pathr Prashasthi -2024’ respectively in the forenoon on 01 September 2024 here at Mangalore Bishop House Hall. The Bishop of Mangalore Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, presented the awards which are first of their kind, along with Raknno Editor Rev. Rupesh Madtha.

Raknno is a Konknni – English bilingual Weekly run by the diocese of Mangalore since 1938, catering spiritual, social, cultural, political analysis to the Konknni readers world-over.

The Program began with a prayer led by Mulki parish writers after which Fr Rupesh Madtha welcomed the gathering. Dr Edward Nazreth introduced the awardees which was followed by awarding by the bishop. The awardees w pressed their views and thanked the organisers.

The Bishop in his address enumerated the beauty of Konknni language and thanked the writers for serving and striving to spread the beauty of Konknni language and culture. He also appreciated the service by Raknno Weekly.

Konknni Writers gathering

After the award program there was an input session where renowned poet Andrew L Dcunha, Awardee Lavi Ganjimat and Editor of ‘Naman Balok Jezu’ Konknni Monthly Rev. Ivan D’Souza OCD spoke on different areas of literature.

Fr Rupesh Madtha moderated the discussions and interventions from the gathering. All the guests and speakers were presented a book as memento. Francis D’Cunha Mulki compered the event, Pramod Hospet looked after the logistics. Around 100 well named editors and writers including Dolphy Cascia, Richard Moras, HR Alva, Fr A Dlima, Jason SDB etc were present. The program ended with lunch at 1 pm.