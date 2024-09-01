Yettinahole project to be inaugurated on Gowri festival: Karnataka DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday announced that the Yettinahole project which would provide water to seven districts in the state, will be inaugurated on September 6 on the occasion of the Gowri festival

Speaking to the media at his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivkumar said, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the project on the Gowri festival. I spoke to the CM and he agreed to inaugurate it.”

“Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Tumakuru and Hassan districts have been eagerly waiting for the completion of the project. Many leaders have fought for this project and all political parties have cooperated for it. I had taken up this project as a challenge in the last year and completed the works on a war footing,” he stated.

He further mentioned that there are many disputes surrounding the project about the forest lands through which water will flow into the main canals.

“There were many criticisms about this project. There were some disputes pertaining to forest land but we are sorting them out. Once this land is handed over to us, water will flow into the main canals.

Currently, the water is being lifted from 7 barrages and the water is temporarily released to Vani Vilas Sagar dam,” he said.

“The beneficiaries of this project can view water being lifted during the inauguration. We will invite leaders from all political parties, farmers and district in-charge ministers,” he added.

When asked about what transpired at the dinner hosted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said, “We discussed the modalities of the 100th-anniversary celebrations of Gandhiji assuming the office of the President of the AICC. The anniversary celebrations will focus on spreading awareness about Gandhi’s principles among youth.”

On the Justice D’Cunha Committee report on the Covid-19 scam and former Health Minister K Sudhakar’s statement, he said, “I don’t know what is there in the report and I don’t know what Sudhakar has said. I will talk to you about it after collecting more details about it.”

On the governor’s statement that no applications were pending with his office, Shivakumar said, “We are surprised about the stand. We are trying to understand what happened to the request filed by the Lokayukta. I heard some people are preparing to complain against me; let them.”